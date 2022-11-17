Global Fluids and Lubricants for Electric Vehicles Market Report to 2028 - Featuring 3M, Afton Chemical, Motul and Castrol Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles to grow with a CAGR of nearly 19% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The need for anti-corrosion properties in electric vehicle batteries is expected to enhance the growth of the market.

The rising utilization of formula e motorsports is driving the market growth.

2) Restraints

Higher costs of EV fluids hamper the market growth.

3) Opportunities

The growing trend for the development of autonomous vehicles is creating a growth opportunity for market growth.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fluids and lubricants market for electric vehicles. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Propulsion Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles



4. Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles by Vehicle Type

5.1. Passenger Vehicles

5.2. Commercial Vehicles

5.3. Electric Motor Sports



6. Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles by Propulsion Type

6.1. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

6.2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

6.3. Battery Electric Vehicles



7. Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles by Product Type

7.1. Greases

7.2. Heat Transfer Fluids

7.3. Drive System Fluids

7.4. Brake Fluids



8. Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles by Distribution Channel

8.1. OEMs

8.2. Aftermarket



9. Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles by Region 2022-2028



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fluids and Lubricants Market for Electric Vehicles

10.2. Companies Profiles

10.2.1. 3M

10.2.2. Afton Chemical

10.2.3. Motul

10.2.4. Castrol

10.2.5. Electrolube

10.2.6. Exxon Mobil corporation

10.2.7. Lubrizol

10.2.8. Petronas

10.2.9. Polysi Technologies Inc

10.2.10. Royal Dutch Shell



