Global Metal Abrasives Market Size to grow USD 11.12 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Metal Abrasives Market Size to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2021 to USD 11.12 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, rising investments in the automotive industry are anticipated to increase demand for metal abrasives. One of the primary drivers of Metal Abrasives market expansion continues to be the growth of the metal fabrication industry, driven by the increased demand for pre-engineered buildings and components and technological advancements in the manufacturing industry.

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted credit portfolios. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

The Steel segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Material, the global Metal Abrasives market is categorized into Steel and Others. The Steel segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Steel abrasives are most in demand in the Market due to their hardness, cleanliness, grain size, and toughness. Additionally, its qualities are frequently employed in many different industries, including the petrochemical, construction, and automotive sectors. Many end-use industries make substantial use of steel abrasives due to the high demand for steel abrasives.

Global Metal Abrasives Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Steel and Others), By Application (Automotive, Metalworking, Machinery & Equipment, Construction and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

The Metalworking segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the Metal Abrasives market is categorized into Automotive, Metalworking, Construction, Machinery & Equipment and Others. The Metalworking segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. During the forecast period, investment in fabrication facilities will likely drive market growth. One of the primary end-use industries for metal abrasives is Metalworking. Various industry investments are anticipated to impact demand for the product throughout the projected period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global Metal Abrasives Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. In the upcoming years, the demand for metal abrasives in Asia is projected to increase due to the high-volume manufacturing of die-cast components backed by the production of vehicles. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global metal abrasives market include Abrasives Inc., Vulkan INOX GmbH, Abrasive Shot, 3M India Ltd., Macro Group International, Metaltec Steel Abrasive, W Abrasives, Grind well Norton Ltd, Silcal Metallurgic Ltd., Ervin Industries, Siambrator Co., Ltd., Air blast-Abrasives B.V. and others 20+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

