Industrial Motors Global Market Report 2022: Industry 4.0 to Give Significant Boost to Sector

The global industrial motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during 2022-2027.
MARKET OVERVIEW
An industrial electric motor is an electromechanical machine found in major industrial products worldwide. Industrial electric motors translate electrical energy into mechanical energy and are used in conveyors, pumps, fans, and other industrial machinery. The industrial motors market is segmented into AC and DC motors. These motors can be further classified into low, medium, and high voltage types and are distributed through various sales channels.
Increasing infrastructural development in emerging nations and residential construction in the U.S., the growth of the oil & gas industry, and the growing production in the chemical industry are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial motors market. Further, China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a vast population pool, industrial establishments, a growing economy, and increasing industrial expenditures.
The industrial motors market sales in the APAC region will see steady growth driven by expenditure on infrastructure and industrial production growth. Many APAC countries, including China and India, are expected to announce remarkable gains in the industrial motors market, with essential infrastructure expansion in the industrial sector and building services during the forecast period. The U.S. remains the third-largest industrial motors market in 2021 due to its robust process manufacturing and oil & gas industries. However, APAC and Europe remained the top two regions with higher demand for motors in various sectors.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Demand for Ie4 Efficiency Low-Voltage Motors
- Increase in Usage of VFD in ie2/ie3 AC LV Motor
- Industry 4.0 to Boost Industrial Motors Market
- Growth in Data Center Investments
Market Growth Enablers
- Increase in Infrastructural Development in Middle East
- Growth in Warehouses in APAC
- Increase in Automation Expenditure
Market Restraints
- Increase in Raw Material Costs
- Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry
- Slack in Economic Growth and Geopolitical Hindrances
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Segmentation by Product
- AC Motor
- DC Motor
Segmentation by Power Output
- Integral Horsepower
- Fractional Horsepower
Segmentation by Voltage
- Low
- Medium
- High
Segmentation by Efficiency
- IE1
- IE2
- IE3
- IE4
Segmentation by Sales Channel
- Direct to End-user
- Direct to OEM
- Direct to System Integrator
- Distributor to End-user
- Distributor to OEM
- Distributor to System Integrator
Segmentation by End-User
- HVAC
- F&B
- Power Generation
- Mining
- Automotive
- Machine Tools
- Elevators and Escalators
- Warehousing
- Paper & Paperboard
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Processing
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical
- Packaging
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
APAC
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Chile
- Argentina
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Allied Motion Technologies
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions
- Eaton
- Johnson Electric
- Nidec
- Regal Beloit Corporation
- Siemens
- WEG
Other Prominent Vendors
- ARC Systems
- Ametek
- Bonfiglioli
- Brook Crompton
- Dana Brevini Power Transmission
- Fuji Electric
- Maxon
- Rockwell Automation
- Sew-Eurodrive
- TECO-Westinghouse
