Edge Data Center Market to hit $50 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Edge Data Center Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 50 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rapid growth of the IT & telecommunications sector and rising consumer demand to drive the industry growth. Additionally, the escalating generation of data in metro areas and remote locations is foreseen to accelerate edge data center industry demand as these infrastructure facilities are deployed closer to local areas, requiring effective management solutions for accessing and storing the data, thereby promoting the adoption of SMBs and other enterprises.

Expansion of IT & telecommunication sector to define industry landscape

The solution segment recorded more than USD 7 billion revenues in 2022. The soaring penetration of IoT technologies to support automated and digitized abilities in IT & telecommunications is fueling the demand for edge data center solutions. The evolution of the IT & telecom sector in countries, including the U.S., China, and Germany, is encouraging organizations to use these solutions.

Substantial usage of online services to push hyperscale/enterprise data centers

The edge data center market from the hyperscale/enterprise data center sector is expected to reach over USD 20 billion by 2032 driven by the consistent need for cloud computing services for efficient data storage. The heavy demand for hyper-scale or enterprise data centers due to a strong inclination towards online services, such as gaming websites, social networks, and live channels, which generate a huge amount of data.

Strong demand for transparency to augment product utilization in government applications

The government application industry accounted for 10% edge data center market in 2022, The utilization of edge data centers in this sector is anticipated to remain high in the forthcoming years. The burgeoning digitalization trend is foreseen to boost product demand. The segment growth is set to be further complemented by significant demand from citizens for improved transparency and accountability in the government sector, which has raised the amount of data generated.

High investments towards increasing internet accessibility in Asia Pacific

The APAC edge data center industry is poised to grow at 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to surging internet usage and high investment by government authorities toward improving the IT infrastructure. Furthermore, emerging economies, including China, India, Australia, and Singapore, are strongly supporting data centers and colocation providers, which is likely to expedite regional growth.

Geographical development to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the edge data center market is slated to showcase a series of efforts and mergers & collaborations by participants. Some of the leading players profiled include Vertiv Group Co., IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Eaton Corporation, among others.

