Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Husqvarna, Honda, Deere, Stanley Black & Decker & More

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sweden lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2022-2027.

MARKET INSIGHTS

In 2021, the lawn mowers market witnessed a high rise in demand across Sweden owing to the increased government investments in playground construction & parks, which increased demand for landscape service. On the other hand, in 2022, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to reduce oil production by two million barrels/day. This oil reduction will lead to a massive spike in the oil price owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which propels the demand for corded and cordless lawnmowers in the forecasting period in EU and APAC countries.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

According to the European construction industry federation, in 2021, Sweden's government had a significant investment share in construction, around USD 28.85 billion. These investments in construction projects include housebuilding, rehabilitation and maintenance, and Non-residential construction such as private offices, industrial buildings, hotels, schools, hospitals, public parks, sports infrastructure & community centers. The development of green spaces in the residential sector is expected to see massive growth during the forecast period. Hence, growing urbanization leads to adding residential units, thereby boosting the Sweden lawn mowers market.

Golf is popular in Sweden and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. According to European Golf Participation Report in 2021, the number of golfers across Sweden reached around 538,962, with 73% adult male registered golfers. Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 27% year-over-year. The growing participation of the female population is further boosting the demand for the construction of new golf courses. These golf courses must upkeep regular field maintenance, necessitating using mowers that propel the Sweden lawn mowers market.

The Sweden lawn mower market is mature, with considerable demand for innovation-driven lawn mowers. Robotic lawnmowers are relatively new products in the country's industry. However, they have high growth opportunities for vendors in the industry. Grass quality and the growth cycle are essential for vendors catering to the industry with their lawnmowers. Smart autonomous lawn mower vendors like Husqvarna and Cramer are launching inbuilt with a GPS mower that allows the equipment to move automatically throughout the facility. By combining navigation and operation software, such equipment provides higher productivity while reducing labor expenditure. Equipping lawnmowers with obstacle identification, weather sensing, and anti-theft sensors are expected to support Sweden lawn mowers market growth.

The popularity of landscaping services is increasing across the country owing to the need to provide an aesthetic appeal for commercial and residential lawns and garden areas. On the other hand, households' high disposable per capita income has increased from 2011 to 2021. In 2020, the average disposable income of households reached around USD 43,310. Also, the changing consumer preference and desires of professionals and semi-professionals for the embellishment of their lawn/yard areas are projected to impact overall landscaping services positively. These above factors are expected to drive the country's demand for lawnmowers.

Segmentation by Product Type

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mower

Push Mower

Hover Mower

Reel/Cylinder Mower

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mower

Zero-turn Lawn Mower

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

Robotic Lawn Mower

Segmentation by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

SNIPPETS

The battery-powered lawn mowers segment is emerging to generate a revenue of USD 81.80 million in 2027, with an absolute revenue share of 83.96%.

By end-user, the Sweden lawn mowers market is dominated by residential users and is projected to grow further at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period.

By product type, a Ride-on mower is a significant revenue-generating segment. It is expected to dominate during the forecast period, with a revenue share of USD 366.49 million by 2027.

By distribution channel, an online sales channel is expected to witness the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 10.29% (By value) during the forecast period.

Key Industry Participants

Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Deere & Company

STIGA

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Kubota Corporation

The Toro Company

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

Bobcat

Ariens

Makita Corporation

Emak

Ryobi

Multione

Egholm

Grillo

Cramer

AS motor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study

4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast



7. Import & Export Statistics



8. Market by Product Type



9. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users



10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type



11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends

13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers

14. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints

15. Competitive Landscape



16. Quantitative Summary

17. Other Reports in this Series

