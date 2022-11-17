Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market to cross $585Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Processed Fruits & Vegetables Market is estimated to surpass a valuation of USD 585 billion by 2032.

Changing consumer perception about convenience foods and ready-to-eat foods is projected to drive the processed fruits & vegetables industry trends. Additionally, rising organic farming practices in line with the surging demand for healthy organic foods, along with the improving lifestyle of working people, are foreseen to increase the demand for processed fruits & vegetables. Moreover, soaring health consciousness among people following the COVID-19 outbreak has impelled the demand for organic produce, which is also foreseen to support industry penetration in the forthcoming period.

Losses incurred after harvesting fruits & vegetables may emerge as a major restraint, cites the report. Postharvest loss includes weight loss due to quality loss, spoilage, seed viability loss, nutritional loss, and commercial loss, which causes hindrances in business growth. However, new techniques employed to increase the shelf-life of harvested produce, along with the rising inclination toward organic food, are speculated to enable producers to eventually overcome the issue.

Minimal processing requirements to boost processed vegetables demand

Based on type, processed fruits & vegetables market into vegetables and fruits. The vegetables segment is expected to depict considerable demand over the next 10 years due to minimal processing requirements for producing fresh vegetables, such as lettuce, spinach, cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli, pumpkin, cucumber, zucchini, and others. These processes viz., grading, washing, cooling, peeling, and blanching, do not affect the actual color, flavor, texture, and nutritional value of vegetables.

Increased shelf-life to supplement canned segment expansion

Canned product segment accounted for USD 66 billion in revenue in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the mounting consumer demand for preserved food in their busy lifestyles. Driven by the ability of canning to increase the shelf-life of products, along with prominent health benefits, the canned segment is anticipated to observe strong growth over 2023-2032. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), canned vegetables & fruits offer several attributes, including no cholesterol, and essential nutrients, that can help decrease the risk of heart disease and other illnesses.

Increased convenience for consumers to boost packaging equipment segment growth

Processed fruits & vegetables market share from the packaging processing equipment segment reached around USD 63.5 billion in revenue in 2022 owing to the growing prominence of the packaging of processed vegetables & fruits among consumers. Bags, crates, hampers, and other containers are convenient for handling, transporting, and marketing products. Recently, industry participants are developing advanced packaging solutions and attractive packaging to increase their product sales.

Rising prevalence of obesity to enhance North America industry outlook

North America processed fruits & vegetables market is projected to showcase over 5.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The positive outlook toward technological advancements in the production of fresh fruits and vegetables is a major factor pushing regional growth. In addition, the steady expansion of the population, especially in the U.S., is providing lucrative prospects for market progress on account of the rise in obesity-related diseases and health consciousness, which is poised to fuel product demand in the region.

Product innovation to remain a key growth strategy

Competitive landscape of the processed fruits & vegetables market is inclusive of Jr. Simplot, Dole Foods, Agrana, Kroger, Ardo, OLAM International, and SVZ International, among others. These firms mainly focus on creating innovative flavors & ingredients to remain ahead in the market.

