Global Legal Publishing Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Breakdown by Databases, Tools & Solutions, Books, Directories, Journals, & Looseleafs

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Publishing Report 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Legal Services 2022-2026 provides an overview and financial outlook for the global legal publishing market based on internal research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance and analysis of larger market trends.

Global legal publishing, recently being driven by new AI, machine learning and other data focused technologies, tools, and product innovations grew during 2021, generating $12.5 billion in revenue, showing recovery from an extended period of lowered growth. Rely on the Global Legal Services 2022-2026 to build your strategy in the critical legal publishing market for this year and beyond.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Global Legal Publishing 2022-2026 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential and understand online services trends affecting the legal publishing industry, as well as to size up the competition.

Global Legal Publishing 2022-2026 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the Global legal publishing industry.

The analyst has the knowledge base and perspective gained from more than 20 years' covering this market and the rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy that affect it.

The global legal publishing market is divided into:

Definitions by Media: databases, tools & solutions, books, directories, journals, looseleafs

Global Legal Services 2022-2026 contains separate chapters covering the market, key competitors, and trends and forecasts that include:

Legal publishing activity by product format

Legal publishing by geography

Currency movements

Key trends in online STM services discussed include:

How analytics is driving growth

The role of databases as the central role in the legal research experience

Three giants that dominate the industry

Disrupters entering the market

Changing competitive set

The digital-first mantra

Publishing companies covered in this report include:

ALM Global

Bloomberg Industry Group

FastCase

Gyosei

Haufe Group

Informa

Law Bulletin Media

Lefebvre Sarrut

LexisNexis (RELX)

Oxford University Press

Shin-Nippon Koki Shuppan K.K.

Thomson Reuters

Verlag C.H. Beck

Westlaw

Wiley

Wolters Kluwer

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology Introduction Definition of the Global Legal Publishing Market Definitions by Media Databases Tools & Solutions Books Directories Journals Looseleafs Eliminations Definitions by Geography North America Europe Asia/Pacific Rest of World Sources of Information Primary Research Secondary Research Methodology for Projecting/Estimating Results

Executive Summary Introduction Key Findings Analytics Driving Growth Databases Continue Central Role in the Legal Research Experience Three Giants Dominate Disruptors Entering the Category Changing Competitive Set The Mantra of Digital First

Trends and Product Landscape Introduction Current Trends The Transformation of Content Can Lawyers Become Early Adopters? Legal Services Revenue Trending Upward Challenges Facing Legal Professionals The Expanding Universe of Legal Professionals Table Lawyers: Major Concentrations by Country, Europe AI and Ownership of Public Data

Product Landscape Databases Tools & Solutions Other Electronic Products Print Table Legal Publishing: Product Segments, 2020-2022 ($ millions)

Leading Competitors Introduction Leading Legal Publishers Table Leading Legal Publishers, 2020-2021 ($ in millions) Mergers & Acquisitions Table Legal Publishing M&A Activity, 2018-20 Table Legal Publishing M&A Activity, 2021 to mid-2022 Competitor Analysis Company Overview Recent Company Performance Legal Publishing Strategy Product Innovation Other Notable Legal Publishers Otto Schmidt Richard Boorberg Verlag Cambridge University Press M. Lee Smith Publishers Jordan Publishing Ltd. American Bar Association

Global Perspective & Forecast Introduction Legal Publishing by Geography Currency Movements Market Forecast Product Segments Table Legal Publishing Forecast by Category, 2022P-2026P ($ in millions) Global Markets Forecast Leading Publishers Table Leading Legal Publishers Forecast, 2021-2022P ($ in millions)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wt2x00