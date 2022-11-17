English Finnish

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 17.11.2022

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CORRECTION OF NAV AND CREATION UNIT OF 16 NOVEMBER 2022

The NAV and creation unit published for Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund on 16 November 2022 were incorrect. The corrected NAV and creation unit were published on 17 November 2022.

The incorrect NAV was 65.43 euros and the corrected NAV 65.45 euros. The error was caused by incorrect prices of the market data system.

Further information: Aleksi Härmä, email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 235.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217