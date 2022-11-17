Global Carbon Nanomaterials Market Report 2022-2032 with In-depth Profiles of 570 Carbon Nanomaterials and 2D Materials Producers

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon based-nanomaterials include a range of carbon nanotubes (CNTs), carbon nanofibers, graphene and its derivatives, graphene oxide, nanodiamonds, fullerenes, graphene quantum dots (GQDs) and 2D materials.

Due to their unique structural dimensions and excellent mechanical, electrical, thermal, optical and chemical properties, carbon nanomaterials have gained great interest in a wide range of industrial market.

Two-dimensional (2D) materials are currently one of the most active areas of nanomaterials research, and offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

In-depth profiles of >570 carbon nanomaterials and 2D materials producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets.

Report contents include:

Analysis of carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, fullerenes, nanodiamonds, graphene quantum dots and graphene based products products.

Assessment of carbon nanomaterials and 2D materials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles. Markets covered include batteries, supercapacitors, sensors, composite and plastic additives, filtration membranes, concrete additives, textiles, electronics packaging, displays, quantum electronics, paints, anti-corrosion coatings etc.

Unique assessment tools for the carbon nanomaterials and 2D materials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real opportunities in carbon nanomaterials and 2D materials are.

Company profiles of carbon nanotubes, graphene, 2D materials, fullerenes, carbon nanofibers, graphen quantum dots and nanodiamonds producers and product developers, including products, target markets and contact details

Assessment of carbon nanomaterials and 2D materials by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of to 2032 and main players.

In depth-assessment of carbon nanomaterials producer and distributor pricing in 2021.

Global market for carbon nanomaterials in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2032.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global carbon nanomaterials and 2D materials market.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Companies profiled include

Akhan Semiconductor

Atrago

Avadain

C12 Quantum Electronics

Carbonova

Ceylon Graphite

Chasm Advanced Materials

COnovate

DexMat

General Graphene Corp

Grapheal

Graphene One

Graphene-X

GRIP Molecular Technologies

Levidian

Li-S Energy Ltd.

Micro Powder Inc

Nano-C

Nanograf

NanoXplore

Nantero

OCSiAl

Paragraf

SkyNano

Sixonia Tech

SmartNanotubes Technologies

Universal Matter

Volexion

Key Topics Covered:

1 GRAPHENE

1.1 Market overview

1.1.1 Graphene properties

1.1.2 Commercialization

1.1.3 The graphene market to date

1.1.4 Market outlook for 2022 and beyond

1.1.5 The market in 2021

1.1.6 Graphene commercial market developments 2020-2022

1.1.7 Graphene funding and investments 2020-2022

1.1.8 Publicly listed graphene companies

1.1.9 Graphene global production capacities, in tons and by type

1.1.10 Global demand for graphene

1.1.11 Graphene products

1.2 Graphene market challenges

1.3 Types of graphene

1.3.1 Graphene materials

1.3.2 Intermediate products

1.4 Graphene patents

1.5 Graphene production

1.5.1 Quality

1.5.2 Assessment of graphene production methods

1.5.3 Commercial production capacities

1.5.4 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

1.5.5 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

1.5.6 CVD graphene film

1.5.7 Graphene production issues and challenges

1.6 Graphene pricing

1.6.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

1.6.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

1.6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

1.6.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

1.6.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

1.6.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

1.6.7 Graphene ink

1.7 Markets for graphene

1.7.1 3D Printing

1.7.2 Adhesives

1.7.3 Aerospace

1.7.4 Automotive

1.7.5 Batteries

1.7.6 Composites

1.7.7 Conductive inks

1.7.8 Construction and buildings

1.7.9 Electronics

1.7.10 Filtration membranes

1.7.11 Fuel cells

1.7.12 Life sciences and medicine

1.7.13 Lighting

1.7.14 Lubricants

1.7.15 Oil and gas

1.7.16 Paints and coatings

1.7.17 Photonics

1.7.18 Photovoltaics

1.7.19 Rubber and tires

1.7.20 Sensors

1.7.21 Textiles and apparel

1.7.22 Supercapacitors

1.7.23 Other markets

1.7.23.1 Audio equipment

1.7.23.2 Sporting goods and apparel

1.8 Graphene company profiles (341 company profiles)

2 CARBON NANOTUBES

2.1 Market overview

2.1.1 The global market for carbon nanotubes in 2021

2.1.1.1 Demand for Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) increasing

2.1.1.2 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) gaining market traction

2.1.2 Exceptional properties

2.1.3 Market outlook in 2022

2.1.4 Commercial CNT-based products

2.1.5 MWCNTs

2.1.6 SWCNTs

2.1.7 Carbon nanotubes market challenges

2.2 Carbon nanotube materials

2.2.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

2.2.2 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

2.2.3 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

2.2.4 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

2.2.5 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

2.2.6 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

2.2.7 Carbon Onions

2.2.8 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

2.3 Intermediate products

2.4 Synthesis and production

2.4.1 Arc discharge synthesis

2.4.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

2.4.3 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis

2.4.4 Flame synthesis

2.4.5 Laser ablation synthesis

2.4.6 Vertically aligned nanotubes production

2.4.7 Silane solution method

2.4.8 Advantages and disadvantages of CNT synthesis methods

2.5 Carbon nanotubes patents

2.6 Carbon nanotubes pricing

2.6.1 MWCNTs

2.6.2 SWCNTs

2.7 Markets for carbon nanotubes

2.7.1 3D Printing

2.7.2 Adhesives

2.7.3 Aerospace

2.7.4 Automotive

2.7.5 Batteries

2.7.6 Composites

2.7.7 Conductive inks

2.7.8 Construction

2.7.9 Electronics

2.7.10 Filtration

2.7.11 Fuel cells

2.7.12 Life sciences and biomedicine

2.7.13 Lubricants

2.7.14 Oil and gas

2.7.15 Paints and coatings

2.7.16 Photovoltaics

2.7.17 Rubber and tires

2.7.18 Sensors

2.7.19 Smart textiles, electronic textiles and apparel

2.7.20 Supercapacitors

2.7.21 Other markets

2.7.21.1 Thermal interface materials

2.7.21.2 Power cables

2.7.21.2.1 Market assessment

2.8 Multi-walled carbon nanotubes company profiles (131 company profiles)

2.9 Single-walled carbon nanotubes company profiles (16 company profiles)

3 CARBON NANOFIBERS

3.1 Properties

3.2 Synthesis

3.2.1 Chemical vapor deposition

3.2.2 Electrospinning

3.2.3 Template-based

3.2.4 From biomass

3.3 Markets

3.3.1 Batteries

3.3.2 Supercapacitors

3.3.3 Fuel cells

3.3.4 CO2 capture

3.4 Companies (10 company profiles)

4 2-D MATERIALS

4.1 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS

4.1.1 Top-down exfoliation

4.1.2 Bottom-up synthesis

4.2 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS

4.2.1 Hexagonal boron-nitride (h-BN)/Bboron nitride nanosheets (BNNSs)

4.2.2 MXenes

4.2.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD)

4.2.4 Borophene

4.2.5 Phosphorene/ Black phosphorus

4.2.6 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

4.2.7 Germanene

4.2.8 Graphdiyne

4.2.9 Graphane

4.2.10 Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2)

4.2.11 Silicene

4.2.12 Stanene/tinene

4.2.13 Antimonene

4.2.14 Indium selenide

4.2.15 Layered double hydroxides (LDH)

4.3 2D materials producer and supplier profiles (19 company profiles)

5 NANODIAMONDS

5.1 Types

5.1.1 Commercial nanodiamonds

5.1.2 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

5.2 Production methods-advantages and disadvantages

5.3 Applications

5.4 Markets

5.4.1 Lubricants

5.4.2 Electronic polishing materials

5.4.3 Electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings

5.4.4 Composites

5.4.5 Skincare

5.4.6 Supercapacitors

5.4.7 Batteries

5.4.8 Drug delivery

5.5 Nanodiamonds pricing

5.6 Nanodiamond company profiles (31 company profiles)

6 FULLERENES

6.1 Properties

6.2 Products

6.3 Applications

6.4 Global consumption in metric tonnes, 2010-2032

6.5 Prices

6.6 Fullerene company profiles (20 company profiles)

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

8 REFERENCES

