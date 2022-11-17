Global Stainless Steel Pipes And Tubes Market Size to thrive at 4.6% CAGR and hit USD 44.77 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global stainless Steel Pipes And Tubes Market was worth USD 32680 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2028 to amass USD 44770 million by the end of forecast period.

The paper also assesses different industry sub-segments, focusing on regional bifurcation, type, and application. It then assesses various new product developments, emerging technologies, advancements in related industries, historical data, governmental regulations, the application's domain, present trends, and competitive environment to gather a sizeable amount of data. Finally, the study discusses the industry's competitive landscape as well as the tactics employed by the top competitors to help them enhance their position in the market.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing oil & gas production activities around the world owing to rising demand for transportation is a major growth determinant for the industry.

Moreover, favorable government policies for bolstering the automobile sector and an increase in the number of oil reserves in the US & other nations are expected to augment market expansion in the coming years.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the industry is bifurcated into welded pipes & tubes, and seamless pipes & tubes. In terms of application ambit, worldwide stainless steel pipes and tubes industry is ranched into water treatment, construction, chemical industry, power industry, automotive, food industry, oil & gas, and others.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH, Jiangsu Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jiuli Group Co. Ltd., AK Steel Holdings Corporation, JFE Steel, Tsingshan Holdings Group, H Butting GmbH & Co KG., Tata Steel Limited, Sandvik AB, TISCO Industrial Co., Ltd., Tianjin Pipe Corporation Limited, Outokumpu Oyj, Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tubacex, Centravis, China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd., POSCO, Tenaris S.A., and ThyssenKrupp AG are the significant players in global stainless steel pipes and tubes industry.

Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market, By Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Welded Pipes & Tubes

Seamless Pipes & Tubes

Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Water Treatment

Construction

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Automotive

Food Industry

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

Mexico

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Spain

Russia

Italy

France

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

New Zealand

Australia

Singapore

Japan

India

China

Rest of APAC

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Africa

UAE

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Mannesmann Stainless Tubes GmbH

Jiangsu Wujin Stainless Steel Pipe Group Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiuli Group Co. Ltd.

AK Steel Holdings Corporation

JFE Steel

Tsingshan Holdings Group

H Butting GmbH & Co KG.

Tata Steel Limited

Sandvik AB

TISCO Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Pipe Corporation Limited

Outokumpu Oyj

Nippon Steel Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Tubacex

Centravis

China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

POSCO

Tenaris S.A.

ThyssenKrupp AG

