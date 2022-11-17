New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies – Global Forecast 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363017/?utm_source=GNW

Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cases will be added to the global cancer burden, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on affected individuals, their families, communities as well as the national health systems. Even though a number of treatment options are available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is still difficult to achieve. Amidst the active initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, CAR-T cell therapies have emerged as a promising option, given their ability to eradicate tumor cells from the body with minimal treatment-related side effects. Further, CAR-T immunotherapies, a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, have demonstrated significant promise. Overall, this highly specific and promising form of CAR-T cell treatment, which harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment, globally. Given the consistent increase in number of cell therapies being developed and launched, this upcoming therapeutic segment is on its way to becoming one of the highest valued markets within the biopharmaceutical industry.



At present, more than 5 CAR-T therapies have been approved for several hematological malignancies, including KYMRIAH® (Novartis), YESCARTA® (Gilead Sciences), TECARTUS™ (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi® (Bristol Myers Squibb), Abecma™ (Bristol Myers Squibb) and CARVYKTI™ (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech). In fact, more than 170 companies are engaged in the development of over 970 early and late-stage CAR-T cell therapies, worldwide. Moreover, several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade, following which the market is projected to grow at a substantial pace. Over 6,500 patents related to CAR-T cell therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. In addition, more than 260 collaborations have been inked between several industry / academic stakeholders in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates. To fund product development initiatives, capital investments worth more than USD 24 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors, in the last few years. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the CAR-T cell therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “CAR-T Cell Therapy Market (4th Edition) by Target Indications (Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Hodgkin Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Ovarian Cancer, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis And Renal Cell Carcinoma), Target Antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19 / CD22, EGFR, NY-ESO-1 and Others), Key Players and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of CAR-T cell therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:



A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of CAR-T-cell immunotherapies with respect to type of developer (industry and non-industry), phase of development (approved, phase III, phase II / III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, clinical (phase unknown), preclinical), therapeutic area (oncological disorders, non-oncological disorders and undisclosed), key target indication (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, B-cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, hepatocellular carcinoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, lung cancer, mantle cell lymphoma, ovarian cancer, breast cancer and follicular lymphoma), key target antigen (CD19, BCMA, CD19 / CD22, GPC3, NY-ESO-1 and others), source of T-cells (autologous and allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumoral, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intracranial and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple doses and split doses), patient segment (children, adults and seniors) and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Additionally, it highlights the most active industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) engaged in the development of CAR-T cell therapies. Further, chapter also includes developer landscape analysis based on some relevant parameters, including year of establishment, company size (small, mid-sized and large) and location of headquarters (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).

An analysis of key insights derived from the study featuring a competitive analysis, highlighting the popular target antigens related to hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Additionally, it includes CAR construct analysis of clinical-stage CAR-T therapies based on the generation of CAR (first generation, second generation, third generation and fourth generation), type of binding domain (murine, humanized, fully human and rabbit derived), type of virus used (lentivirus and retrovirus), type of gene transfer method used (transduction and transfection) and type of co-stimulatory domain used.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to CAR-T cell therapies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, enrolled patient population, trial recruitment status, trial phase, target patient segment, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players and regional distribution of trials.

An insightful analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain featuring an analysis of the various principal investigators of clinical trials related to CAR-T cell therapies, considering them to be KOLs, who are actively involved in R&D of CAR-T cell therapies. In addition, the chapter presents an analysis, comparing the relative expertise of KOLs based on a proprietary scoring criterion and that of a third party.

Elaborate profiles of marketed and mid- to late-stage clinical products (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, dosage information, details on the cost and sales information (wherever available), clinical development plan, and key clinical trial results.

An analysis of various type of partnership that have been inked between several stakeholders in the domain of CAR-T-cell therapies, covering various type of partnership such as, R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of the investments that have been made into companies that have proprietary CAR-T cell-based products / technologies, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to CAR-T cell therapies, filed / granted till 2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading players (on the basis of number of patents) and patent benchmarking. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

A case study on manufacturing cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges, and a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers involved in this space.

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may choose to adopt to decide the price of a CAR-T cell based immunotherapy that is likely to be marketed in the coming years.

A review of the key promotional strategies being adopted by the developers of the approved CAR-T cell therapies, namely Kymriah®, Yescarta®, Tecartus™, Breyanzi®, Abecma™, Carvykti™ and TCR-based therapies (Kimmtrak®).

Elaborate profiles of the several leading players in the domain of CAR-T cell therapies. Each company profile includes an overview of the developer and brief description of the product portfolio specific to CAR-T cell therapies, technology portfolio (if available), recent developments related to T-cell immunotherapies and manufacturing capabilities of the companies. Additionally, we have provided details of the strategic / venture capital investments made in these companies.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for CAR-T cell therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2022-2035. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of CAR-T cell therapies that are already marketed or in the late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall CAR-T cell therapy market, wherein opportunity has been segmented across [A] target indications (non-hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, generalized myasthenia gravis and renal cell carcinoma), [B] target antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19 / CD22 and others), Key Players and [C] key geographies (North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and rest of EU), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia), Latin America, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:



Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Aino Kalervo (Former Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys)

Xian-Bao Zhan (Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital)

Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to CAR-T cell therapies?

Which different types of clinical conditions can be treated using CAR-T cell therapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

In which geographies, extensive research on CAR-T cell therapy is being conducted?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in the CAR-T cell immunotherapy domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts from renowned academic and research institutes which can help drive product development efforts in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape for global CAR-T cell therapies likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Who are the key service providers (CMOs / CDMOs) with capabilities to develop and manufacture CAR-T cell therapies?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of the CAR-T cell immunotherapies market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the key promotional strategies used by companies having marketed products?



