Apple Spotlights LIZHI’s Flagship Interactive Audio Platform in App Store

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment company, is excited to announce that its flagship interactive audio entertainment platform, the LIZHI App, has been spotlighted as a featured app in the Apple App Store.

This marks the second time an app by LIZHI has been recommended on Apple’s App Store; previously, the LIZHI Podcast App (also known as LIZHI BOKE 荔枝播客 in Chinese) was featured.

In the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which kicks off on November 20th, the LIZHI App will roll out a series of themed community activities to celebrate sports’ grandest stage, making use of dynamic audio content to share the excitement and stories of the sports competition.

The LIZHI App has already launched its “Commercial Success Stories in Pro Sport” audio content series that takes a deep dive into the underlying commercial operations of popular sporting events from multiple perspectives. This includes sharing the operational models of top global sporting events and guiding listeners through an in-depth exploration of the professional sports industry from a commercial perspective. The “Commercial Success Stories in Pro Sport” series proved popular with users as soon as it went live, with sports fans actively sharing audio content and interacting on the LIZHI App platform.

“I am delighted that another one of LIZHI’s apps has been featured by Apple’s App Store. This is a stamp of approval for our high-engagement audio and interactive entertainment LIZHI App and its communities,” shared Mr. Zelong Li, Chief Operating Officer of LIZHI.

“Looking forward, we will continue to develop LIZHI’s strategy around the dual-pillar approach of interactive entertainment and audio-based social networking. We plan to further advance our audio community ecosystem and enrich our diverse product matrix through innovative app design and our core technological capabilities, striving to provide users with even greater value.”

The LIZHI App is China’s leading user-generated content audio community, audio interactive entertainment platform, and online audio platform. The app encourages users to record and share their lives through online audio, employing a diverse range of content distribution methods and offering various audio activities to spur and support content creators in producing high-quality audio content. At the same time, the app provides users with truly interactive and immersive audio experiences.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolio. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

