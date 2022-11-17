New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bacteriophage Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Route of Administration, and Geography : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363015/?utm_source=GNW

8 million cases of AMR infections are identified in the United States on an annual basis, leading to death of more than 35,000 people. , Further, World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that, by 2050, the increasing burden of such infections is expected to increase the healthcare expenditure by USD 1.2 trillion, annually. To address this situation, WHO has developed a global action plan for raising public awareness, reducing the incidence of infections, and optimizing the use of antimicrobial drugs, paving the way for the development of alternative anti-infectious modalities. , One such example of these modalities includes bacteriophage therapies. These therapeutics have been used in healthcare for over a century, providing an alternative approach to target the disease-causing multi-drug resistant bacteria; however, their use has been limited. With the growing need for therapies targeting AMR infections, bacteriophage therapeutics are now gaining more traction. These therapeutics tend to cause minimal drug toxicity, replicate themselves at the site of action, have reduced side-effects, and have the potential to self-decompose when the infection causing bacteria have been exterminated.



Given the afore-mentioned advantages of bacteriophage therapeutics and promising insights from the ongoing research, various clinical trials have been registered for the clinical evaluation of bacteriophage therapies. In fact, with the widespread participation of stakeholders in the research and development of bacteriophage therapeutics, clinical studies evaluating bacteriophage therapeutics have increased at a growth rate of more than 30% over the last few years. Moreover, the volume of affiliated scientific literature (2,200+ related publications since 2018) has also increased, demonstrating the growing popularity of bacteriophage therapeutics and related technologies. Given the encouraging results, this domain has piqued the interest of many private and public investors who have invested more than USD 1 billion over the last few years. With increasing R&D efforts, promising clinical data, and financial support from investors, we anticipate the bacteriophage therapeutics market to witness notable growth in the mid to long term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Bacteriophage Therapeutics Market - Distribution by Therapeutic Area (Infectious Diseases, Oncological Disorders, and Other Disorders), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Rectal and Intravenous), and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution and future opportunities associated with the bacteriophage therapeutics market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the key drivers and the market trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A summary of the key insights from the bacteriophage therapeutics market. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.

A general overview of the historical evolution of bacteriophages and their biology. It also includes a detailed discussion on applications of bacteriophage therapy. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the various advantages and limitations associated with the bacteriophage therapy.

A detailed overview of the overall market landscape of bacteriophage therapeutics, including information on their current status of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), key therapeutic areas (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and other disorders), type of bacterial strain (Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Salmonella, Streptococcus, Acinetobacter baumannii and others), target disease indication (lung infection, bone infection, urinary tract infection, gastrointestinal infection, bacterial infection, blood infection, other disorders, and multiple infections), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy, and both), route of administration (oral route, topical route, rectal route and intravenous route), and information on bacteriophage related technologies.

An overview of the current status of the market with respect to the players engaged in the manufacturing of bacteriophage therapeutics, featuring information on the year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, and leading developers.

Elaborate profiles of the prominent players engaged in the development of bacteriophage therapeutics (shortlisted based on the number of drugs progressed to advanced phases of development). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, enrolled patient population, study design, type of sponsor / collaborator, most active players (in terms of number of registered trials), registered trials, and geographical region (by number of registered trials and number of enrolled patient population).

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to bacteriophage therapeutics. It includes information on key parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, application year, number of granted patents and patent applications, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, and type of applicant. It also highlights the leading industry and non-industry players and individual assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted).

An in-depth analysis of various publications for bacteriophage therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, popular keywords, most popular publishers (in terms of number of publications), key journals (in terms of number of articles published and journal impact factor). It also highlights benchmarking of the publications to develop more insightful opinions on the recent trends related to research and development in this area.

A detailed study of the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to bacteriophage therapeutics, since 2017, highlighting various important parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, funding institute, support period, grant type, purpose of grant, focus area, type of recipient organization, and leading recipient organizations.

An in-depth analysis of the investments made, including grants, venture capital financing, initial public offering, secondary offering, private placement, equity and debt funding, at various stages of development, in companies that are focused on developing bacteriophage therapeutics.

A detailed study of the recent collaborations and partnership established in this domain since 2017, including the details of deals that were / are focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics, which were analyzed based on several parameters such as year of partnership, type of partnership (research and development agreement, product development agreement, licensing agreement, merger / acquisition, commercialization agreement, manufacturing agreement, clinical trial agreement, supply agreement, distribution agreement and other agreement), therapeutic area (infectious diseases, hepatological disorders, chronic inflammatory disorders, skin disorders and women’s health), application areas (human health, animal health, diagnostic test, aquaculture, food safety, food safety and environment protection and livestock farming), and regional distribution of partnerships.

An analysis of the various start-ups engaged in the development of bacteriophage therapeutics, based on relevant parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, indication diversity, number of patents, financial support and partnership activity



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current market size and potential growth opportunities, over the coming 13 years. Based on various parameters, such as target patient population, region specific adoption rates, and the likely selling price of such therapeutic products, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. In order to evaluate the current and future opportunity associated with the bacteriophage therapeutics market, our year-wise projections have been segmented based on several relevant parameters such as, target therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and other disorders), route of administration (oral, topical, rectal and intravenous), and geographical region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Antoine Culot (Chief Executive Officer, Rime Bioinformatics)

Iddo Weiner (Senior Director, Head of Data-Science, BiomX)

Mathieu Medina (Project Leader, Hospices Civils De Lyon)

Mohammadreza Azizkhani (Independent Consultant)



All actual figures have been sourced and analysed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the period 2022-2035, the report also provides our independent views on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of bacteriophage therapeutics?

What are the various bacteriophage therapy candidates in the current development pipeline?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to bacteriophage therapeutics?

What is the focus area of various publications related to bacteriophage therapeutics?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by start-ups for the development of bacteriophage therapeutics in the recent past?

How is the current and future market opportunity, likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 provides a summary of the key insights from the bacteriophage therapeutics market. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 is a general overview of the historical evolution of bacteriophages and their biology. It includes a detailed discussion on applications of bacteriophage therapy. The chapter then concludes with a discussion on the various advantages and limitations associated with the bacteriophage therapy.



Chapter 4 provides information on over 100 bacteriophage therapeutics that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a detailed analysis of marketed / under development molecules, based on current status of development (marketed, phase III, Phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II, phase I, preclinical / discovery stage) of lead candidates, therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and other disorders), target bacterial strain (Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Salmonella, Streptococcus, Acinetobacter baumannii and others), target disease indication (lung infection, bone infection, urinary tract infection, gastrointestinal infection, bacterial infection, blood infection, other disorders, and multiple infections), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), and route of administration (oral route, topical route, rectal route and intravenous route).



Chapter 5 provides a detailed overview of close to 40 companies that are actively involved in the manufacturing of bacteriophage therapeutics. The chapter provides details on the year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, and leading developers.



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of prominent players having capability to manufacture bacteriophage therapeutics (shortlisted based on the number of drugs progressed to advanced phases of development). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio and a section on recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 provides information on more than 40 completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of bacteriophage therapeutics, based on different parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, target disease indication(s), type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), enrolled patients population and regional distribution.



Chapter 8 provides an overview of the various patents that have been filed / granted for therapies related to bacteriophage therapeutics, till mid-July 2022, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, application year, number of granted patents and patent applications, geographical distribution, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, and type of applicant. It also highlights the leading industry and non-industry players and individual assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted).



Chapter 9 provides information on various publications that were published related to bacteriophage therapeutics, such as year of publication, type of article, popular keywords, most popular publishers (in terms of number of publications), key journals (in terms of number of articles published and journal impact factor). It also highlights benchmarking of the publications to develop more insightful opinions on the recent trends related to research and development (R&D) in this area.



Chapter 10 provides information on the various grants that were awarded to research institutes conducting projects related to bacteriophage therapeutics, since 2017. The analysis also highlighting various important parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, funding institute, support period, grant type, purpose of grant, focus area, type of recipient organization, and leading recipient organizations.



Chapter 11 presents details on various investments received by various players engaged in the development of bacteriophage therapeutics, till August 2022. It includes analysis based on relevant parameters, such as year of investment, amount invested, type of funding (grant, venture series, initial public offering, secondary offering, private placement, equity and debt financing), most active players (based on number of funding rounds and number of instance), and regional distribution of amount invested.



Chapter 12 provides a detailed study of the recent collaborations and partnerships inked in this domain since 2017, including the details of deals that were / are focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics, which were analyzed based on several parameters such as year of partnership, type of partnership (research and development agreement, product development agreement, licensing agreement, merger / acquisition, commercialization agreement, manufacturing agreement, clinical trial agreement, supply agreement, distribution agreement and other agreement), therapeutic area (infectious diseases, hepatological disorders, chronic inflammatory disorders, skin disorders and women’s health), application areas (human health, animal health, diagnostic test, aquaculture, food safety, food safety and environment protection and livestock farming), and regional distribution of partnerships.



Chapter 13 features an analysis of the various start-ups engaged in manufacturing of bacteriophage therapeutics, based on relevant parameters, such as pipeline strength, pipeline maturity, indication diversity, number of patents, financial support and partnership activity



Chapter 14 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of bacteriophage therapeutics market till the year 2035. We have segmented the financial opportunity on the basis of therapeutic area (infectious diseases, oncological disorders, and other disorders), route of administration (oral route, topical route, rectal route and intravenous route), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world).



Chapter 15 is the summary of the overall report, which presents the insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the bacteriophage therapeutics market.



Chapter 16 is a collection of the transcripts of interviews conducted with the key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented a brief overview of the companies and details of our conversations with Antoine Culot, (Chief Executive Officer, Rime Bioinformatics), Iddo Weiner (Senior Director, Head of Data-Science, BiomX), Mathieu Medina (Project Leader, Hospices Civils De Lyon), and Mohammadreza Azizkhani (Independent Consultant).



Chapter 17 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 18 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________