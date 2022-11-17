Antimicrobial Textiles Market to Cross $29bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global antimicrobial textiles market is poised to exceed USD 29 billion by 2032.

Rising infectious diseases will propel the demand for antimicrobial textiles across home and medical applications. In February 2022, a group of researchers from the University of British Columbia designed a liquid coating compatible with almost any fabric to reduce the infectivity of COVID-19 by up to 90%. Antimicrobial treatments are cost-effective and easy to perform in textile production. With antimicrobial additives, these fabrics ensure protection against a wide variety of pathogens. They are widely used by manufacturers of hospital scrubs, sportswear, workwear, technical fabrics, and non-woven bedding.

Antimicrobial textiles market share from polyamide fabric is anticipated to witness over 6% CAGR between 2023-2032. Polyamide is used in the production of technical textiles with applications in automotive and road construction businesses. Increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products has led to recent advancements in bio-based polyamides. Automotive companies are seeking lightweight materials for enhancing the efficiency and design flexibility of vehicles.

Apparel applications is projected to expand at over 6.5% CAGR from 2023-2032. Antimicrobial agents are used for making apparel such as jackets, sportswear, caps, fleece, and workwear among others. They help reduce the discomfort caused by the foul odor produced by microbial growth on apparel, which also increases the risk of skin infections. Textiles made from natural organic fibers such as linen, wool, and cotton are more prone to microbial attack. Infection by microbes increases the risk of cross-infection with pathogens. Antimicrobial textiles have therefore gained notable demand across the sportswear sector due to the growing need for sweat-proof fabric for athletic use.

In terms of revenue, the bio-based agents segment from the antimicrobial textiles market is estimated to reach over USD 1.7 billion by 2032. Bio-based agents including natural dyes, chitosan, herbal extracts, ortho-, and para-vanillin are extensively used in commercial textiles to prevent microbial growth. Furthermore, bio-based textiles are also helping manufacturers reduce the carbon footprint of textile production. Integration of advanced technologies to use recycled fiber is reducing the dependence on materials such as cotton.

Europe antimicrobial textiles market is poised to surpass USD 8.9 billion by 2032. Increasing use of antimicrobial textiles in apparel and healthcare applications will foster industry expansion across the region. The presence of favorable government initiatives and funding programs such as Horizon 2030 is accelerating the development of new textiles with lower environmental impact. In recent years, the number of commercial projects in countries such as Russia has increased considerably with a surge in joint ventures in collaboration with academic institutions. Growing R&D initiatives will offer lucrative scope for antimicrobial textiles manufacturers in Europe.

The competitive landscape of the global antimicrobial textiles market is inclusive of companies like MediTEX Technology, Herculite Inc., Unitika Limited, INNOVA TEX, PurThread Technologies Inc., Milliken & Company, Smartfiber AG, Miti Spa, Suzhou Chunshen Environment Protection Fiber Co. Ltd., Sinterama S.p.A., Kolon Industries, Inc., Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd., TOYOBO Inc., HeiQ Materials AG, Trevira GmbH, Lifethread LLC., etc.

