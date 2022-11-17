AeroFarms and QFZA Announce Middle East Expansion of AeroFarms with New Commercial Indoor Vertical Farm in Qatar Free Zones

Newark, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and AeroFarms, a US-based Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced its plan to expand further in the Middle East with a partnership with QFZA and Doha Venture Capital (DVC) to build a commercial indoor vertical farm in Qatar Free Zones (QFZ) that offers unparalleled connectivity and access to the region. AeroFarms corporate headquarters in Newark, NJ, where leafy greens are grown using proprietary aeroponic technology

As a purpose-driven organization, AeroFarms is both a change-the-world company and an award-winning retail brand leading the way with smart, indoor vertical farming to elevate agriculture with people and planet in mind. AeroFarms starts by selecting the most flavorful agricultural varietals and then perfects them for optimal quality, color, nutrition, texture, yield, and taste, setting a new culinary standard with billions of data points while utilizing state of the art technology.

The new commercial indoor vertical farm in Qatar will deploy AeroFarms’ latest generation of proprietary growing technology that achieves up to 390 times greater productivity per square meter annually, compared to traditional field farming, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides. Thanks to AeroFarms’ new technology, local food production is expected to increase, making high-quality food products available locally throughout the year which will reduce imports and increase the country’s self-sufficiency. AeroFarms’ endeavor in Qatar is set to pave the way for more local and international private sector companies in this field to expand their operations in QFZ and capitalize on the innovative technologies in place.

H.E. Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA said, “AeroFarms is a pioneer in the food space and vertical farming, and we’re delighted to welcome them to Qatar Free Zones. Through this strategic partnership with the Ministry of Municipality and Doha Venture Capital, AeroFarms will join a rapidly growing community of innovators in the Food and Agritech cluster at QFZ, backed by world-leading logistical infrastructure and cold chain storage capabilities, as well as a shared commitment to technology, growth, and environmental awareness. Qatar Free Zones are a natural base for companies shaping the future of their industries, and we look forward to working with AeroFarms as they establish and scale in the region and beyond.”

“AeroFarms is committed to reimagining how and where our food is grown, and we are excited to expand further in Qatar as part of our longer-term commitment to the Middle East and North African region to enable local production and increase greater food resiliency,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AeroFarms. “QFZA and DVC are great partners that share a similar long-term vision for how AgTech can positively disrupt and transform our food system in the face of increased macro pressures with traditional field farming.”

AeroFarms specialty greens are safely grown indoors in state-of-the art commercial indoor vertical farms that are certified for SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, USDA Good Agricultural Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, and the industry-leading CEA Food Safety Seal that was developed to differentiate indoor clean growing practices from traditional challenges in the field. AeroFarms specialty greens are completely pesticide free and are ready to eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to customers looking for safety and convenience.

Qatar Free Zones play a key role in the realization of Qatar’s National Food Security Strategy, playing host to many food and agritech companies. The Free Zones offer modern green infrastructure to their investors, and QFZA is committed to sustainability in every aspect of its operations. The Free Zones are designed to be as efficient as possible, making use of a wide range of innovative technologies to deliver on QFZA’s vision to become one of the world’s most sustainable free zone groups.

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and Brands That Matter and by TIME for Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology and Aeroponics Advantage™ provide the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms is able to grow safely all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor.™ Its commercial products can be found at major selling partners like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Compass Group, Kroger/Harris Teeter, Marcus BP, Momofuku Noodle Bar, ShopRite, The Fresh Market, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. In addition to its commercial farms, AeroFarms has state-of-the-art R&D indoor vertical farming facilities both in the United States and United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties of plants and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.

About Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA)

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) started its operations in 2019 and oversees and regulates world-class free zones in Qatar and secures fixed investments within the zones. QFZA offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities. For more information on QFZA, visit https://qfz.gov.qa/.

About Doha Venture Capital (DVC)

Doha Venture Capital (DVC) focuses on investing in and attracting SMEs in strategic sectors, particularly companies developing advanced technologies, to take advantage of the growth opportunities in Qatar, the MENA region and the world. DVC partners with high-growth disruptive companies, providing them capital and access to Qatar’s domestic and global network, while ensuring sustainable financial returns. For more information on DVC, visit https://dvc.qa/.

