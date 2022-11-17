New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutrigenomics Market by Type of Sample, Type of Sample Collection Method and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363013/?utm_source=GNW

It is estimated that there are around 20,000 genes present in the human body, all of which interact with the nutrients in the food, either directly or indirectly. Since the introduction of a gene sequencing method by Frederick Sanger in 1977, the field of genomic data collection and analysis has evolved significantly. Advances in DNA sequencing technologies have enabled significant developments in a variety of healthcare-focused research fields, such as precision medicine and diagnostics. Further, the success of the Human Genome Project, which mapped the whole human DNA, has paved a path for the novel concept of nutrigenomics, the science studying the relationship between human genome, nutrition and health. Presently, extensive studies are being conducted to understand the interaction between nutrients and gene expression at the molecular level to determine effect of a specific nutrient and dietary regime on the human health. Although the field of nutritional genomics is still in a nascent stage, it is a moving at a very fast-pace and is believed to have the potential to lay the foundation for personalized nutrition offerings. Further, the growing interest in nutrigenomics is supported by the rising awareness about the influence of diet on human health and its potential with respect to minimizing the risk of various diet-related diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases and oncological disorders.

At present, more than 100 companies are engaged in providing various types of nutrigenomic tests / services, including those focused on nutritional deficiency, food intolerance / sensitivity, nutrient metabolism, disease risk assessment, diet customization, lifestyle management and weight management, worldwide. It is worth mentioning that several such companies provide their offerings directly to consumer, through availability of online genetic test kits and at-home sample collection facilities. Moreover, this field is evolving continuously, as researchers and industry players alike aim to enhance the existing offerings. In this context, in the past 3 years, over 135 nutrigenomics focused research articles have been published, highlighting the active initiatives of researchers to illustrate the effect of nutrition on regulation of gene expression. At present, there are some ethical and regulatory challenges associated with nutrigenomics, including the potential misuse of personal data, as well as uncertainty related to genetic phenotypic predispositions, for conditions where no proven treatment exists. However, the benefits offered by nutrigenomics outweigh the uncertainty associated with its adoption. Considering the growing focus on personalized diets and active initiatives being undertaken by players in this domain, we are led to believe that the opportunity for stakeholders in this niche, but upcoming, industry is likely to grow at a commendable pace in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Nutrigenomics Market: Distribution by Type of Sample (Saliva and Other Samples), Type of Sample Collection Method (At-home Sample Collection and Lab Sample Collection) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future potential of the nutrigenomics focused companies. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of nutrigenomics focused companies.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the overall landscape of the companies offering nutrigenomics services / tests, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa) and type of business model (business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2C)). The chapter also covers details related to the type of genetic test offered (nutritional deficiency, food intolerance / sensitivity, nutrient metabolism, disease risk assessment and others), associated services offered (diet customization, lifestyle management, weight management and others, type of sample analyzed (buccal swab, saliva, blood and others), type of sample collection method (at-home sample collection and lab sample collection) and target therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, dermatological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, oncological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory disorders, infectious diseases, hematological disorders and others).

An insightful benchmark analysis of the various nutrigenomics focused companies segregated into three peer groups based on location of their headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and North Africa), highlighting the top players in this domain, based on their respective capabilities.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) engaged in nutrigenomics domain, across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa. Each profile provides an overview of the company, featuring information on the year of establishment, number of employees, location of their headquarters, key executives, nutrigenomics focused service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed review of over 135 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on nutrigenomics on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, emerging focus areas, most active publishers, most active affiliated institutes and geography. The chapter also highlights the top journals, in terms of number of articles published and impact factor.

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the five competitive forces prevalent in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of nutrigenomics companies, bargaining power of customers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential associated with the nutrigenomics market, over the coming 13 years. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the nutrigenomics market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity within this domain have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as [A] type of sample (saliva and other samples), [B] type of sample collection method (at-home sample collection and lab sample collection) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, Latin America and Rest of the world). To account for future uncertainties in the market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Kate Scott (Co-Founder, DNApal.me)

Vishwajeet Jathar (Co-founder, GeneScope.ai HealthTech)

Simon Bradley (Founder, Percent-Edge)

Mehdi Maghsoodnia (Chief Executive Officer, Vitagene / 1Health)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analysed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in the nutrigenomics market?

What is the relative competitiveness of nutrigenomics focused companies?

What is the focus area of the ongoing research activity related to nutrigenomics?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the nutrigenomics market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview on nutrigenomics, tools for nutrigenomics testing and applications of nutrigenomics. Additionally, it highlights different types of nutrigenomics companies. Further, the chapter includes information on the challenges associated with nutrigenomics testing.



Chapter 4 features a detailed overview of the overall landscape of companies offering nutrigenomics services / tests, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as their year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and North Africa) and type of business model (business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B)). The chapter also covers details related to the type of genetic test offered (nutritional deficiency, food intolerance / sensitivity, nutrient metabolism, disease risk assessment and others), associated services offered (diet customization, lifestyle management, weight management and others), type of sample analyzed (buccal swab, saliva, blood and others), type of sample collection method (at-home sample collection and lab sample collection) and target therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, dermatological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, oncological disorders, ophthalmic disorders, respiratory disorders, infectious diseases, hematological disorders and others).



Chapter 5 presents an insightful benchmark analysis of the companies engaged in providing nutrigenomics related services, located in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The analysis compares the companies on the basis of various parameters, such as supplier strength (based on number of years of experience) and company competitiveness (calculated using weighted scores assigned to various parameters, including type of business model (P1), type of sample analyzed (P2), type of sample collection method (by location) (P3), types of genetic tests offered (P4), associated service(s) offered (P5), target therapeutic area(s) (P6), mode of communication (P7) and number of nutrigenomics tests offered (P8). The insights obtained on benchmarking have been presented in the form of dot plot analysis, with experience on the abscissa and company competitiveness on the ordinate.



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of some of the prominent players offering nutrigenomics tests / services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its nutrigenomics focused service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features a detailed review of peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on nutrigenomics on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication, emerging focus areas, most active publisher, most active affiliated institutes and geography. The chapter also highlights the top journals (in terms of number of articles published and impact factor).



Chapter 8 provides insights on a qualitative analysis highlighting five competitive forces in this domain, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of nutrigenomics companies, bargaining power of clients, threats of substitute technologies and rivalry among existing competitors.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the nutrigenomics market till the year 2035. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] type of sample analyzed (saliva sample and other samples), [B] type of sample collection method (at-home sample collection and lab sample collection) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the world).



Chapter 10 presents the summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 11 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders of this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversation with Kate Scott (Co-Founder, DNApal.me), Vishwajeet Jathar (Co-founder, GeneScope.ai HealthTech), Simon Bradley (Founder, Percent-Edge), and Mehdi Maghsoodnia (Chief Executive Officer, 1Health / Vitagene).



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363013/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________