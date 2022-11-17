New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antiviral Drugs Market by Mechanism of Action, Target Indication, Type of Drug Target, Type of Therapy and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363012/?utm_source=GNW

An article published in The Lancet journal reported that COVID-19 alone caused death of over 18 million people in 2020. , Further, it has been reported that human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is anticipated to be the cause for 6.5 million deaths globally, by 2030. Over the past few years, a number of antiviral drugs targeting a myriad of infectious diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, hepatitis, herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, influenza, coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and others, have received approvals from various regulatory authorities, globally. However, it is important to note that, currently, the approved antiviral drugs (around 80) are capable of targeting only 10 of the 220 known viruses that are responsible for causing multiple life threatening infectious diseases in humans. Further, several antiviral drugs are being evaluated across multiple clinical trials for the treatment of various infectious diseases. Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive research is being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel antiviral therapeutics.



The antiviral therapeutic development is fraught with several challenges, including emergence of drug resistance in viruses (as viruses can frequently mutate their genome) and concerns related to drug safety and efficacy. In order to address the aforementioned concerns, several industry stakeholders have been actively leading the R&D efforts for the development of effective antiviral therapeutics against the known viral targets. The COVID-19 pandemic also exposed the lack of effective antiviral therapeutics that can be used for the treatment of re-emerging or emerging viral diseases; this has created opportunities for the development of novel antiviral drugs that can be effective against multiple viruses. Presently, more than 375 companies are engaged in the development of over 420 early and late-stage antiviral drugs, worldwide. These stakeholders have established multiple partnerships and collaborations in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates. Moreover, in order to fund product development initiatives in this domain, various private and public sector investors have invested around USD 5.5 billion across multiple instances. Driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective antivirals, ongoing pace of innovation in this field, recent partnership activity and sufficient financial support from investors, the antiviral drugs market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid to long-term.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Antiviral Drugs Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Mechanism of Action (Fusion Inhibitors, DNA Polymerases, Protease Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors and Others), Target Indication (Human Immunodeficiency virus Infection, Hepatitis, Herpes Simplex Virus Infection, Cytomegalovirus Infection, Influenza, Coronavirus Infection and Others), Type of Drug Target (Virus Targets and Host Targets), Type of Therapy (Monotherapy and Combination Therapy) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035’ report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the antiviral drugs market. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of antiviral drug developers engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A general overview of the antiviral drugs, along with information on types of viruses and viral diseases, different mechanism of action of antiviral drugs and characteristics and advantages offered by the antiviral drugs. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the challenges associated with the development of antiviral drugs and future prospects in this domain.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of commercially available antiviral drugs, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of approval, type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others /unspecified), type of molecule (small molecules, biologics), type of target virus (DNA virus and RNA virus), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and others / unspecified), dosing frequency, mechanism of action (polymerase inhibition, protease inhibition, reverse transcriptase inhibition, nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, integrase strand transfer inhibition, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, NS5A inhibition, CYP3A inhibition, neuraminidase inhibition, glycoprotein inhibition, immunostimulation, interferon alpha stimulation and viral fusion protein inhibition) and target indication (human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis C infection, hepatitis B infection, herpes simplex virus infection, influenza virus infection, cytomegalovirus infection, coronavirus infection, ebolavirus infection and other indications). In addition, it provides details on the antiviral drug developers, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size, geographical location and leading players (in terms of number of approved antiviral drugs).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of clinical-stage antiviral drugs, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase II/III and phase III), type of molecule (small molecules, biologics), type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others /unspecified), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and others / unspecified), target indication (coronavirus infection, human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis B infection, influenza virus infection, hepatitis C infection, respiratory syncytial virus infection, human papillomavirus infection, herpes simplex virus infection and other indications), type of developer (industry and industry / non-industry), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), target patient segment, mechanism of action (viral replication inhibition, anti-inflammation, immunostimulants, viral spike protein inhibition, interleukin receptor antagonists, polymerase inhibition, protease inhibition, viral entry inhibition, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, fusion protein inhibition, capsid protein inhibition, toll-like receptor antagonists, nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, tyrosine kinase inhibition, viral core protein inhibition, Janus Kinases inhibition and HIV integrase inhibition), type of target virus (DNA virus and RNA virus) and number of doses. In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of clinical-stage antiviral drugs, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of clinical-stage drugs).

An analysis of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2019, covering instances of clinical trial agreements, R&D agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, commercialization agreements, acquisitions and mergers, product licensing agreements, supply agreements, manufacturing and commercialization agreements, product development and distribution agreements, technology licensing agreements, manufacturing and distribution agreements, distribution agreements and others. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, target indication, type of target virus, type of partner, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution of collaborations.

A detailed analysis of investments that have been made into companies engaged in the antiviral drugs domain, since 2019, capturing instances of venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, debts and other equity.

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in development of antiviral drugs, featuring a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current market size and the future potential associated with the antiviral drugs market, over the coming decades. We have provided informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as mechanism of action (fusion inhibitors, DNA polymerases, protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors and others), target indication (human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis, herpes simplex virus infection, cytomegalovirus infection, influenza, coronavirus infection and others), type of drug target (virus targets and host targets), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market’s evolution.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players that have marketed their proprietary antiviral drugs?

Who are the leading players currently engaged in the development of clinical-stage antiviral drugs?

Which popular disease indications are being targeted by antiviral drugs?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors supporting research and development related to antiviral drugs?

What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of the antiviral drugs market?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to antiviral drugs likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the antiviral drugs market in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of the antiviral drugs, along with information on types of viruses and viral diseases. Further, it contains information on different types of mechanism of action of antiviral drugs, and characteristics and advantages offered by the antiviral drugs. The chapter concludes with a discussion on the challenges associated with the development of antiviral drugs and future prospects in this domain.



Chapter 4 includes information on around 80 antiviral drug candidates that are currently approved. The chapter features an elaborate analysis of marketed antiviral drugs based on several relevant parameters, such as such year of approval, type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others /unspecified), type of molecule (small molecules, biologics), type of target virus (DNA virus and RNA virus), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and others / unspecified), dosing frequency, mechanism of action (polymerase inhibition, protease inhibition, reverse transcriptase inhibition, nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, integrase strand transfer inhibition, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, NS5A inhibition, CYP3A inhibition, neuraminidase inhibition, glycoprotein inhibition, immunostimulation, interferon alpha stimulation and viral fusion protein inhibition) and target indication (human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis C infection, hepatitis B infection, herpes simplex virus infection, influenza virus infection, cytomegalovirus infection, coronavirus infection, ebolavirus infection and other indications). In addition, it provides details on the companies offering these antiviral drugs, along with analyses based on their year of establishment, company size, geographical location and leading players (in terms of number of approved antiviral drugs).



Chapter 5 includes information of over 420 antiviral drugs that are currently in clinical stages of development. The chapter features an elaborate analysis of clinical-stage antiviral drugs based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase II/III and phase III), type of molecule (small molecules, biologics), type of dosage form (tablets, capsules, liquids, powders and others /unspecified), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular and others / unspecified), target indication (coronavirus infection, human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis B infection, influenza virus infection, hepatitis C infection, respiratory syncytial virus infection, human papillomavirus infection, herpes simplex virus infection and other indications), type of developer (industry and industry / non-industry), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), target patient segment, mechanism of action (viral replication inhibition, anti-inflammation, immunostimulants, viral spike protein inhibition, interleukin receptor antagonists, polymerase inhibition, protease inhibition, viral entry inhibition, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, fusion protein inhibition, capsid protein inhibition, toll-like receptor antagonists, nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibition, tyrosine kinase inhibition, viral core protein inhibition, Janus Kinases inhibition and HIV integrase inhibition), type of target virus (DNA virus and RNA virus) and number of doses. In addition, it provides details on the companies engaged in the development of clinical-stage antiviral drugs, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of clinical-stage drugs).



Chapter 6 includes brief profiles of prominent players engaged in development of antiviral drugs. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its product portfolio and recent developments with an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 provides an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2019. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (clinical trial agreements, R&D agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, product development agreements, commercialization agreements, acquisitions and mergers, product licensing agreements, supply agreements, manufacturing and commercialization agreements, product development and distribution agreements, technology licensing agreements, manufacturing and distribution agreements, distribution agreements and others), target indication (coronavirus infection, hepatitis B virus infection, human immunodeficiency virus infection, human papillomavirus infection, influenza virus infection and others), type of target virus (DNA virus, RNA virus), type of partner (industry and non-industry), most active player(s) (in terms of number of partnerships inked) and regional distribution (continent and country-wise) of collaborations.



Chapter 8 provides details on the various investments that have been awarded to players engaged in this domain. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place during the period 2019-2022, highlighting the growing interest of venture capital (VC) community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 9 provides insights on a qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of drug developers, bargaining power of buyers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter’s Five Forces framework.



Chapter 10 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the antiviral drugs market, for the period 2022-2035. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across mechanism of action (fusion inhibitors, DNA polymerases, protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors and others), target indication (human immunodeficiency virus infection, hepatitis, herpes simplex virus infection, cytomegalovirus infection, influenza, coronavirus infection and others), type of drug target (virus targets and host targets), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and rest of the world).



Chapter 11 is an appendix, that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, that contains the list of companies and organizations that have been mentioned in the report.

