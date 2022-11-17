Disc Golf Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Golf market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Disc Golf market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Disc Golf market size is estimated to be worth USD 173 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 538.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the main market, and occupies over 70% shares of the global market.

Key players in the global market include: -

MVP Disc Sports

Streamline Discs

Dynamic Discs

Prodigy Disc

Axiom Discs

Prodiscus

Gateway Disc Sports

Innova Disc Golf

Legacy Discs

Discmania

Kastaplast

Latitude 64°

The top 3 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market.

Segmentation by Types: -

Distance Drivers

Fairway Drivers

Midrange Drivers

Putt & Approach

Mini Discs

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Pros

Amateure

Beginner

Distance Drivers is the main type, with a share about 30%. Pros is the main application, which holds a share about 45%.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Disc Golf market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

