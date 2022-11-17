World Monkeypox Testing Market Research Report 2022: Increased Government Funding and Initiatives to Contribute to the $2.5+ Million Market by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (PCR, FA), by End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), by Region (Europe, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global monkeypox testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.63 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.35% from 2022 to 2030

The industry growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of monkeypox cases along with the population growth concerns for the occurrence of another pandemic worldwide. The CDC reports that as of 22 August 2022, there were 94,385 laboratory tests conducted with a cumulative positivity rate of 29.7%; there were a total of 56,609 global cases, with the majority of cases from the U.S. totaling 21,504. The rising cases stimulate the need to develop precise diagnostic as well as treatment options and testing capabilities to curb the spread of the virus.



There is an increasing demand to understand the physiology of the virus so that a proper procedural step for testing, diagnosis, and treatment can be postulated. A wide range of testing kits are being developed to diagnose the disease; however, a proper way to understand the spread is still under examination.

Moreover, government initiatives to increase testing are propelling the growth of the market. For instance, in September 2022, the U.S. FDA announced steps and significant actions to increase the diagnostics capacity and accessibility as part of its continued commitment to address ongoing outbreaks. The launch of novel diagnostic tests that use PCR technology is being introduced that utilize the enhanced laboratory capacity during the pandemic, facilitating the easier adoption of tests.



Key players operating in the global market are focusing on product launches and increasing their testing capacities to meet the rising demand for early diagnosis and to strengthen their industry position.

For instance, in June 2022, The Clinical Virology Laboratory at Stanford Medicine introduced a diagnostic test for the monkeypox virus, which has been found in 42 countries and several U.S. states, including California. The test will aid in public health initiatives aimed at halting the virus's spread and expediting accurate diagnosis.

The partnerships between key players focusing on research and developing testing kits are highly common, which allows these companies to receive funding and use the expertise of bigger diagnostic companies.



Monkeypox Testing Market Report Highlights

The PCR technology segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue due to the easy availability and rapid tests offered with this technology

The hospitals and clinics end-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

This is mainly due to the easy access to novel disease diagnostics and increasing patient awareness about the same

North America dominated the global industry in 2022 and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

The fast-paced growth can be credited to the presence of highly established research facilities in the region for the development of novel products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Monkeypox Testing Market: Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Monkeypox Testing Market: Executive Summary

2.1 Monkeypox Testing Market: Market Outlook

2.1.1 Market summary

2.2 Monkeypox Testing Market: Market Segmentation

2.3 Monkeypox Testing Market: Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Monkeypox Testing Market: Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for monkeypox testing, 2022

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing prevalence of monkeypox cases

3.3.1.2 Increasing awareness among the population

3.3.1.3 Advancements in diagnosis research

3.3.1.4 Increased government funding and initiatives

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1 Difficulty in determining the cause of the spread

3.4 Monkeypox Testing Market - Porter's Analysis

3.4.1 Porter's analysis

3.5 Monkeypox Testing Market - SWOT Analysis

3.5.1 Political and legal

3.5.2 Economic

3.5.3 Technological

3.6 Monkeypox Testing Market - Regulatory Framework

3.7 Monkeypox Testing Market - User Perspective Analysis



Chapter 4 Monkeypox Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

4.1 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

4.2 Strategy Framework

4.3 Market Participation Categorization

4.4 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.5 Company Position Analysis

4.6 List of Distributors

4.6.1 Key Customers

4.6.2 Public Companies

4.6.3 Private Companies

4.7 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

4.7.1 Joint Ventures

4.7.2 Acquisitions

4.7.3 Licensing and Partnerships

4.7.4 Technological Collaborations



Chapter 5 Monkeypox Testing Market: Technology Business Analysis

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Monkeypox Testing Market, By Technology, 2018 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

5.5.2 Lateral Flow Assay (LFA)

5.5.3 Others



Chapter 6 Monkeypox Testing Market: End-use Business Analysis

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Monkeypox Testing Market Market, By End-Use, 2018 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

6.5.3 Others



Chapter 7 Monkeypox Testing Market: Regional Business Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Regional Market Dashboard

7.4 Regional Market Snapshot

7.5 SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, Trend Analysis, 2022 to 2030



Chapter 8 Monkeypox Testing Market: Company Profiling

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Aegis Sciences Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Qiagen

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Sonora Quest Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BD & Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aonafq