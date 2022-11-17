Global Conference Room Solutions Market to Worth US$ 3,258.6 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increasing popularity of businesses conducting meetings in more comfortable and productive surroundings, the global conference room solutions market has seen a surge in sales over the past few years. This growth has been primarily attributable to the increasing demand for audio/visual equipment as well as software that can enhance productivity. Moreover, the report attributes this growth to factors such as increasing adoption of virtual meeting platforms, increasing demand for video conferencing services, and growing need for smarter meeting rooms.

The software segment of the conference room solutions market is expected to grow at a faster rate than the hardware segment due to its ability to offer additional features and capabilities beyond those offered by hardware products. The software segment is also better positioned to cater to business needs such as scalability and modularity.

What Drives and Challenges the Global Conference Room Solutions Market Growth?

One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is the uptake of video conferencing technology by businesses across various sectors. This has led to an increase in corporate meetings and events, which in turn is fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, since video conferencing provides an effective way to communicate with customers and partners within a remote location, organizations are increasingly preferring it over traditional face-to-face meetings.

Some of the challenges that companies face when deploying conference room solutions include inadequate seating capacity and insufficient infrastructure capability. In addition, various regulatory mandates such as Sarbanes Oxley Act (SOA) and HIPAA present different challenges for companies when it comes to protecting customer data and maintaining compliance level during meetings.

So, how is the Conference Room Solutions Market Responding?

Only 12% of businesses have a formal strategy for meeting in conference rooms and an even smaller percentage have effective strategies for doing so. This lack of strategic planning is driving some businesses to invest in solutions that don’t actually fit their needs or make it difficult to get work done. Other businesses find themselves stuck between choices, with conflicting requirements from different departments.

There are three key drivers that are affecting the growth of the conference room solutions market: Growing need for collaboration and trend toward mobile working. These drivers are coming together to create an environment where companies need to move beyond traditional meeting rooms and tackle how they can use technology more effectively to improve team productivity and customer service.

When thinking about how technology can be used in conference rooms solutions market, many organizations focus on improving video conferencing and audio quality only. While video conferencing is important, Astute Analytica analysts say that the most successful deployments focus on bringing together people who are physically present instead of just talking to them through a computer screen or phone lens. This is because face-to-face interactions are important when it comes to building relationships and collaborating on projects. Likewise, audio quality should be good enough so meetings can be recorded.

Over 74% of Conference Room Solutions Market Revenue Comes from Hardware

The hardware segment of the conference room solutions market is responsible for generating over 74% of total revenue. This is due to the high demand for audio/visual equipment as well as software that can enhance productivity. These products are used by businesses to conduct meetings, train employees, and hold presentations. This growth is due to the increasing demand for audio/video equipment, telecommunications and networking solutions, as well as furniture and flooring products.

One of the leading providers of conference room furniture in the global conference room solutions market, Ashley Furniture, has seen strong growth in its business over the past few years. The company reported sales growth of 16% between 2020 and 2021, reaching revenues of 6 billion. In addition to expanding into new markets such as China and Russia, the company also been successful in retaining its customers by developing innovative products and services.

Another company that has seen significant growth in its conference room furniture business is Steelcase. The company reported sales growth of 24% between 2015 and 2021. In 2021, the company reported sale of $1.74 billion, a steep decline due to covid-19 pandemic. However, overall success can be attributed to Steelcase's innovative designs and superior manufacturing processes, which have helped it gain market share within the conference room solutions industry.

Despite these successes, there are still many companies that are struggling to keep up with the competition within the conference room solutions market. One example is Herman Miller, which saw its sales fall by 5% between 2019 and 2021 despite having maintained its market share within the sector. In 2021, the company reported a revenue of $2.62 billion.

Top 4 Players in software category to hold over 69% Revenue of Conference Room Solutions Market

Top four players Namely Zoom Video Communication, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Blue Jeans Network. This growth is attributable to increases in the number of companies that are partnering with vendors of hosted video conferencing and collaboration services as well as the continued adoption of virtualized desktops and Collaboration Hubs.

In terms of vendor mix, Microsoft was the largest player in the global conference room solutions market. However, this share was overtaken by Google during the third quarter covid pandemic. While Microsoft has been focusing on its Teams product line, which supports client-server collaboration, Google provides more comprehensive and integrated offerings across multiple domains including messaging, meeting management tools, desktop integration, recordings and more. Several other leading vendors such as Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation and Citrix Systems are also shaping up to be major players in this market.

Areas that will see the highest growth in the global conference room solutions market include video conferencing (20%), collaboration (17%) and audio conferencing (11%). In addition, there is growing interest in providing better support for mobile devices within conference rooms so that users can stay connected even when they are not seated at their desks.

Top Players in the Global Conference Room Solutions Market

Software Zoom Video Communications Cisco Systems, Inc Microsoft Inc. Blue Jeans Network Lifesize Inc. Google LLC LogMeIn, Inc. Other Prominent Players

Hardware Dell Technologies, Inc. Logitech, Inc. Avaya, Inc. Plantronics, Inc. (Poly) Dolby Laboratories Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. RingCentral, Inc. Other Prominent Players



