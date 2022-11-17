New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Generation Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363568/?utm_source=GNW

Key Highlights

Over the long term, factors such as Increased government regulations for desulphurization, greenhouse gas emissions, and encouraging the production and consumption of hydrogen are likely to drive the Hydrogen generation market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, high capital costs of hydrogen energy storage are expected to restrain the Hydrogen generation market.

The Steam Methane Reforming technology segment is expected to dominate the hydrogen market over the forecast period.

Nevertheless, technological advancements in extracting hydrogen from renewable sources, and increased applications of hydrogen as a fuel are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the hydrogen generation market in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the rising hydrogen demand. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments, coupled with supportive government policies in the countries of this region including India, China, and Australia.



Key Market Trends



Blue Hydrogen Segment Expected to see Significant Growth



Blue hydrogen is made by combining natural gas with heated steam in the steam reforming process. Natural gas is used to produce blue hydrogen, a low-carbon fuel. It is used to power vehicles, generate energy, and heat buildings, among other things.

The CO2 created in blue hydrogen does not escape into the atmosphere. Instead, CO2 is caught and stored separately at the production site. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a technique that aids in reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere. As a result, it is more environmentally benign than grey hydrogen, although blue hydrogen increases the cost of carbon storage.

The blue hydrogen market is expected to be driven by the growing use of hydrogen in fuel cell-powered automobiles. Fuel cells are an environmentally friendly mode of transportation that can replace fossil fuels. Furthermore, governments from all over the world support the usage of fuel cell vehicles to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. Subsidies and tax breaks are offered, and more money is being invested in developing infrastructure for fuel cell vehicles. As a result, the increased use of hydrogen in the vehicle industry is expected to drive demand for blue hydrogen over the forecast period.

In January 2022, according to IEA, there are at least 50 blue hydrogen projects in the works around the world, with capacity expected to grow more than tenfold by 2030. And one such project is a joint venture between Equinor and Engie to produce low-carbon hydrogen at a large scale and competitive cost levels. They will use a process known as auto thermal reforming (ATR), which allows for decarbonization rates above 95%.

Hence, owing to the above points, the Blue hydrogen segment is likely to see significant growth in the Hydrogen generation market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific Region Fastest Growing Market



The Asia- Pacific region is the fastest-growing market due to the rising hydrogen demand for power generation in China and India. Furthermore, increased government measures to promote clean and green energy in countries such as India, Japan, and Australia are encouraging market growth.

The rapid development of numerous sectors in various economies such as South Korea, China, Japan, and India demonstrated a robust economic development that aided the growth of the hydrogen generating industry in this region. The increasing demand for fuel cell-powered electric vehicles in the area is mainly responsible for the region’s appealing growth. Aside from that, power generation via renewable energies is expanding in the region.

China is the most significant and fastest-growing market for hydrogen generation. In recent years, the country’s oil and gas and manufacturing industries have experienced tremendous expansion.

According to National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and energy regulator National Energy Administration (NEA), By 2025, China plans to manufacture 100,000-200,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen from renewable sources per year, reducing CO2 emissions by 1-2 million metric tonnes per year.

The factors mentioned above are likely to grow the Hydrogen market in the Asia Pacific region in the forecasted period.



Competitive Landscape



The Hydrogen generation market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major players in the market (in no particular order) include ITM Power plc, Linde plc, Engie SA, The Messer Group GmbH, and Air Liquide S.A.



