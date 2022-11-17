United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2022-2027: Changing Lifestyles and Preferences & Increasing Concept of Modular Kitchen Fueling the Market Growth

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 10 Leading Cities, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom built-in kitchen appliances market is anticipated to project robust growth registering an impressive CAGR of 6.30% on account of rising disposable income, increasing technological upgradations in products offered by market players, and changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers.



The growing popularity of built-in kitchen appliances is because these products give a clean and aesthetic view to the kitchen. They are modern kitchen design trends. Built-in kitchen interiors are sleek and elegant. They cannot be moved because they are a permanent fixture in the kitchen.

In addition to their visual appeal, built-in kitchen appliances have several benefits over conventional appliances. These products have space-saving abilities. This innovative kitchen equipment, which ranges from a built-in gas burner to a built-in chimney and is particularly useful in smaller kitchens with limited space for the foundation and surface area, only occupies space that cabinets would have used.



Changing Lifestyles and Preferences Driving the Market Growth



Consumers in the United Kingdom are increasingly shifting toward products that offer convenience and have a long life, irrespective of their price. They are focusing on product quality. This is the primary factor encouraging them to purchase built-in kitchen appliances.

Moreover, market players are continuously coming up with various innovations and changes to cater to this demand for convenience and comfort of the consumers in this market. For instance, built-in ovens are manufactured keeping ergonomics in mind. Consumers do not have to stoop to check on the food.

Also, wall ovens are mounted at eye level to provide chefs with the best convenience possible while in the kitchen. In addition to having enormous versatility, the built-in kitchen appliances also have enhanced cooking capacity and innovative features that improve the cooking environment.

This factor is anticipated to continue to be the primary driver fueling the market growth of built-in kitchen appliances in the United Kingdom.



Growing Residential Construction to Fuel the Market Growth



Demand for built-in kitchen appliances has increased significantly owing to the increase in residential buildings, bringing manufacturing numbers to a respectable level. The housing market's situation dramatically influences the manufacturing of built-in kitchen equipment.

The residential housing sector in the United Kingdom is anticipated to increase demand for large home appliances nationwide, boosting the market's potential for long-term growth. The demand for built-in kitchen appliances may be boosted in the near future by the country's growing number of home renovation projects.



Rising E-Commerce Channels to Boost the Market Growth



Consumers are shifting towards online sales channels, particularly after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The market's trend for buying built-in kitchens and other appliances for the home is moving toward e-commerce platforms.

The availability of various discounts, which makes purchasing convenient for individuals, is causing the trend to rise in the coming years. Moreover, due to the rise in single-person households and concerns about space conservation, large built-in kitchen appliances such as ovens, as well as built-in refrigerators, are particularly in demand.



Increasing Concept of Modular Kitchen Fueling the Market Growth



Consumers want to create a cohesive living space by choosing various vivid colors, finishes, metals, and design features, driven by the integrated design components and the growing social media presence.

Additionally, due to easy and convenient fittings, an extensive range of alternatives, and increased purchasing power, the market has experienced tremendous expansion over the past few decades.

