Myopia Control Devices Market to Gain US$ 19.94 billion Revenue with 6.57% CAGR by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Myopia Control Devices Market will clock US$ 19.94 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Myopia Control Devices Market.

Growth Drivers

The growing prevalence of myopia cases globally is reinforcing the demand for myopia control devices. The increased screen timing, reading, or hereditary factors are a few of the reasons causing myopia. The development of innovative eyewear and support from the government to spread awareness regarding myopia diagnosis are also boosting the global myopia control devices market growth.

The global myopia control devices market has been analyzed from three perspectives: type, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global myopia control devices market is subdivided into

Eyeglasses

Contact Lenses

Ortho-K Lenses

Others

The contact lenses segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period. This is because of the benefits associated with the use of contact lenses such as no frame as obstruction, ease of availability, and reduced distortions. Also, many companies are focusing on developing advanced contact lenses, which is also responsible for the dominance of this segment in the upcoming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

Based on the distribution channel, the global myopia control devices market has been divided online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. This is because of the presence of many online platforms selling various products with lucrative discounts and offers. The offline segment is going to grow steadily.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global myopia control devices market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. This is due to the targeted population's expanding prevalence. The expansion of the market for myopia control devices could also be influenced by growing government initiatives to educate the local population about how to manage their myopia.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global myopia control devices market are

Coopervision, Inc.

Kubota Vision Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Essilor

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Alcon Inc.

HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY

Synergeyes

Sightglass Vision, Inc.

Ophtec BV

STAAR SURGICAL

Mark'ennovy

Euclid Systems Corporation

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 11.25 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 19.94 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered perspectives, type, distribution channel, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

