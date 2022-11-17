New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ostomy Care Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363566/?utm_source=GNW

According to the study titled "Telemedicine in Patients With an Ostomy During the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Retrospective Observational Study,"published in the Wound Management Prevention Journal in January 2021, in-person consultations for mechanical bowel preparation and transanal irrigation system training were lower, but consults for stoma care follow-up and stoma complications were higher. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the ostomy care business, as only the most acute ostomy surgeries have been performed following the outbreak. Several countries have delayed elective surgeries and other medical procedures for an indefinite period. Thus, patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases have to be treated at home or at outpatient clinics. However, to meet the demand, many companies have adopted various strategies to maintain their product sales. To tackle supply chain disruption, companies are rerouting logistics, sourcing from additional partners, and ensuring quick delivery with air freight.



The major factor contributing to the growth of the market studied is the high prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, and colorectal cancer, resulting in increased ostomy surgery cases. Moreover, increasing product launches and approvals drive the market’s growth. The most common form of inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis (UC), affects a large number of people. It is widespread throughout most of Europe and North America but is rare in most developing Asian countries. Males are more likely to develop UC, which has a north-to-south variation. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those who live in higher latitudes. According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in June 2020 by Whitney D. Lynch et al., the global incidence of ulcerative colitis is 9 to 20 cases per 100,000 people per year. The annual prevalence ranges from 156 to 291 cases per 100,000 people. Adults are more likely to develop ulcerative colitis.



Moreover, the rising number of ostomy surgeries is anticipated to help the market grow over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report of the United Ostomy Association of America published in June 2020, the number of people with ostomies in the United States is estimated to be between 750,000 to 1 million, with approximately 100,000 new ostomy surgeries performed each year. Thus, this has increased the demand for ostomy care products and accessories over the forecast period.



Furthermore, rising product approval and launches by key market players are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Welland Medical Limited, under the brand name Aurum Plus, released a new innovative ostomy bag in closed and drainable versions. An increase in R&D activities, collaborations, and strategic partnerships is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Welland Medical Limited and Paramedical de Costa Rica opened a new distribution center in Costa Rica.



Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the risk of skin irritation and infections associated with ostomy products restrains the market studied.



Key Market Trends



Ostomy Bags Segment is Expected to Exhibit a Significant Market Growth Over the Forecast Period



A colostomy bag also referred to as a stoma bag or an ostomy bag, is a small, waterproof pouch that collects waste from the body. A colostomy is a surgical procedure that creates an opening between the large intestine (colon) and the abdominal wall which is known as a stoma or ostomy.



According to the study title "Innovative appliance for colostomy patients: an interventional prospective pilot study,"published in the Techniques in Coloproctology in August 2020, Stoma bags have offered greater control over bowel emptying in a group with little risk, indicating that a bag-wearing strategy is feasible. Thus, with the advantages of ostomy bags compared to other ostomy care devices, the demand for ostomy care is expected to increase, thereby boosting the segment growth.



Additionally, several initiatives by the government in the field of ostomy bags are anticipated to drive the segment. For instance, in July 2021, the United Kingdom ostomy specialist Trio Healthcare secured a second round of funding from the United States specialist finance company SWK Holdings Corporation. The funding of USD 10 million has supported Trio’s R&D and manufacturing as it scales up operations to support a large-scale global roll-out of Trio’s stoma bag, Genii. Thus, a rise in such initiatives is expected to drive product development, thereby boosting segment growth.



The rising number of product launches for ostomy care products is expected to drive segment’s growth in the coming future. The introduction of efficient and suitable ostomy bags, which help to improve the quality of life of ostomy patients, is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the market for ostomy care and accessories during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Pelican Healthcare Ltd., located in Cardiff, strengthened its position as one of the United Kingdom’s leading makers of disposable stoma devices in the United Kingdom and Ireland healthcare sectors with the introduction of the ModaVi ostomy bag range. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the ostomy bag segment over the forecast period.



North America Holds a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same Over the Forecast Period



The growing patient population, the surge in geriatric population more prone to developing gastrointestinal diseases, and rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases are all factors contributing to this region’s large share.



According to the American Cancer Society 2020, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, and it is estimated that around 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer were reported in the United States in 2021. Furthermore, multiple government initiatives to provide high-quality ostomy care as well as growing awareness about various elements of ostomy care, including ostomy surgery and care, are expected to propel the market in the region. According to the United Ostomy Association of America Inc., in October 2021 in the United States, the UOAA is working to improve ostomy health care quality and promote higher standards of care in all healthcare settings. The organization commemorates World Ostomy Day on the first Saturday of October every year to raise awareness about ostomy care. Such initiatives will create awareness among the general population about stoma care, thereby being expected to boost the market.



In addition, increasing strategic activity by key market players, such as partnership mergers and acquisitions, is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, in March 2021, ConvaTec and Vizient signed a three-year contract for ostomy care products. The deal will help ConvaTec grow its market presence. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The ostomy care market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a number of companies globally. The studied market consists of several international and local companies that hold the majority of the market shares and are well known, including ALCARE Co., Ltd., ALCARE Co., Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc., Cymed, Hollister Inc.



