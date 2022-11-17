Insights for Internal Marketing and Communication Teams to Help Choose the Best AI Content Generation Tool

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Content Generation Scorecard & Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights for internal marketing and communication teams to choose the best AI content generation tool in their organizations. These products are being adopted by more and more entities because they radically speed up the creation of content.

This report provides insight into which products perform best across various categories like ease of use. In addition to highlighting the conditions that led to the rise of the AI content generation market, the report examines some of the major players operating within the sector today.

The author believes a surge of new artificial intelligence companies will disrupt the current content marketing playbook for managing the production of text content, and that's why this report was produced.

The scorecard report was written to help answer some key questions that internal marketing and communication teams are asking:

How will AI content generation tools help me to reduce time to market, increase content production, content quality, and retain writing staff?

What makes a good AI content generation tool?

What attributes should my team be looking for from an AI content generation tool?

What are some of the best AI content generation tools available in the market?

Why has the AI content market grown so rapidly?

Provided in this report:

An overview of the current state of the technology.

The functionality of current tools in the marketplace.

A review of 20 AI-content-generation tools, along with an analysis of their features.

A scorecard that compares these tools.

Situations when it is wise to be prudent about the capabilities of AI.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Timing and Audience

The Case for AI Content Generation

3. How Can These Tools Benefit You?

Overview of Functionality Research

Prudence Is the Best Policy When Using AI Content Generation Tools

4. Scorecard and Analysis Process

Process for Evaluating the Tools

Criteria for AI Content Generation Vendors Points System

Publisher Scorecard

5. Vendors

Anyword

Article Forge

ContentBot

Copy.AI

Copysmith

CrawlQ

Frase

HyperWrite

Jarvis

Kafkai

LongShot

MarketMuse

NeuralText

Nichesss

Outranking

Peppertype.ai

Rytr

Scalenut

Smart Copy

Writesonic

6. Lessons From the Scorecard

7. Appendix

