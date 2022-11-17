View Launches Partner Marketplace to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Real Estate

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW), a leader in smart building technologies, today announced the launch of the View Partner Marketplace, an app store now available to the customers of the company’s recently launched Smart Building Cloud , the industry’s first, complete cloud-native platform for smart buildings. The View Partner Marketplace enables View customers to deploy popular real estate applications, sensors, and software platforms with a single click, making it easier than ever for real estate owners and operators to quickly and securely digitize their real estate portfolios.



The Smart Building Cloud provides real estate technology teams with all the software components required to connect, manage, and optimize a portfolio of smart buildings with strong cybersecurity protection and maximum flexibility. With the launch of the View Partner Marketplace, View is adding turnkey integrations with platforms and applications that make buildings healthier, more sustainable, more efficient, and easier to operate.

The Marketplace now supports 15 applications and sensors with new partners being added monthly. A few recently added partners include:

Mapped, a fully automated independent data layer platform that fast tracks the data integration and onboarding process down to a few hours, eliminating the need for manual integrations with vendor applications, and further accelerating project rollouts across portfolio;



Nantum OS by Prescriptive Data, a building operating system that enables building owners to manage energy consumption and carbon emissions;



Butlr Technologies, an anonymous people counting platform that includes best-in-class occupancy sensors addressing use cases served by View's Building Performance and Workplace Experience applications; and



, an anonymous people counting platform that includes best-in-class occupancy sensors addressing use cases served by View’s Building Performance and Workplace Experience applications; and Awair , an air quality monitoring platform with RESET accredited air quality sensors and long-range mesh network technology that helps enterprises cost-effectively measure indoor air quality.

Kevin Cho, Co-founder and CEO of Awair, said: “Partnering with View will help us further our mission to improve the health and wellness of workplaces. With our sensors as a preferred option for View’s Smart Building Cloud, we can decrease time to value for customers looking to measure and optimize indoor air quality.”

Commenting on their partnership with View, Honghao Deng, Founder and CEO of Butlr, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by View to be integrated into Smart Building Cloud to enable their customers to drive operational and environmental use cases informed by occupancy and utilization data.”

Sonu Panda, CEO of Prescriptive Data, said: “Partnering with View will help building owners accelerate towards ESG targets of improving energy efficiency and sustainability within their real estate portfolios. With Nantum OS running on View’s platform, customers will benefit from fast data processing at the edge and excellent cybersecurity.”

Shaun Cooley, Founder CEO, Mapped, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with View and make building data more accessible, actionable, and secure. Mapped is committed to enabling property owners to own their data in a clean consistent format across their portfolio; this partnership will ensure customers deploying our solution also benefit from strong out-of-the-box cybersecurity protection and simplified network and data infrastructure.”

The View Smart Building Cloud can be deployed in both new and existing buildings, and in conjunction with or independently of View Smart Windows, View’s flagship product that uses artificial intelligence to optimize access to natural light and outdoor views while keeping occupants comfortable. Every View Smart Window installation comes with an extensible OT network, which supports a wide variety of smart building devices and applications and serves as the foundation for a complete smart building technology stack.

About View

View delivers optimal human experiences in buildings. We started by revolutionizing something that hadn’t changed for centuries—the simple window—and in so doing, built the only complete, modular, cloud-native platform to deliver on the promise of smart buildings. View Smart Glass and the Smart Building Cloud transform buildings into responsive environments that continuously adjust to meet human needs for natural light, connection to nature, fresh air, and comfortable temperatures while improving energy efficiency and increasing profits for building owners and their tenants. Today, View’s products deployed across offices, apartments, life science facilities, schools, hospitals, airports, and hotels. Learn more at www.view.com .

About Mapped

Mapped is the Independent Data layer for commercial real estate. By automating the discovery, extraction, and normalization of data from building systems, sensors, devices, and vendor APIs, Mapped simplifies the integration process down to a single, standardized API. Mapped breaks enterprise data silos to empower building owners, operators, and service providers to unlock the value of their data and drive transformative business outcomes. Learn more at www.mapped.com .

About Prescriptive Data’s Nantum OS

Nantum OS is an artificial intelligence and machine learning climate technology designed for commercial real estate operators and sustainability managers. Nantum OS allows real estate managers to visualize building HVAC systems, metering systems, people counting systems, IoT devices (air quality, lighting, shade, smart glass), distributed energy systems (battery storage, fuel cells, on-site generation equipment, solar), and third-party datasets in real time. Nantum OS uses real-time AI/ML algorithms to reduce building energy demand, suppress carbon emissions, and shrink utility costs. Each building on Nantum OS uses the least amount of energy and carbon emissions while delivering the maximum amount of health and comfort to occupied spaces. Learn more at www.prescriptivedata.io .

About Butlr

Spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 2019 with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston, Butlr was founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs Honghao Deng and Jiani Zeng with a mission to make the built environment people-aware. Butlr's People Sensing Platform anonymously infers human presence and activity via its thermal, wireless sensors to deliver rich spatial insights at a fraction of the cost and time of legacy alternatives. Since launch of its platform in late 2021, the company is already working with dozens of the largest occupiers, landlords and service providers in North America, Europe and Asia, in addition to partners in senior living and retail. Learn more at www.butlr.io .

About Awair

Awair’s mission is to empower people worldwide to breathe safely wherever they spend time indoors. The company provides cutting edge technology that is easy to use and understand, as well as an intuitive software platform with actionable insights for IAQ improvement, enabling users to mitigate their indoor air for health and safety, be it at home, school, the workplace, or any other indoor space. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has a second office in Seoul, South Korea. Learn more about Awair at www.getawair.com .

