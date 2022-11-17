Attralus and Ossianix Announce an Option and License Agreement using the TXP1 Brain Shuttle for Targeted Delivery of AT-04, a Pan-Amyloid Removal Therapeutic, for Neurodegenerative Disorders

SAN FRANCISCO and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attralus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with amyloidosis, and Ossianix, an antibody engineering company developing a single domain antibody platform (VNARs) to deliver molecules across the blood-brain barrier (BBB), announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement using Ossianix' brain shuttle technology to enhance the targeted delivery of novel pan-amyloid removal candidates for use in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease.



Under the terms of the agreement, Attralus will use the patented VNAR antibody developed by Ossianix to help deliver AT-04, its developmental pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutic candidate, across the BBB to the brain.

"Encouraging preclinical data for AT-04 indicates that it potently binds to all types of amyloid, including synthetic fibrils composed of Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein, pathologic aggregates common to neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's," said Gregory Bell, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Attralus. "The addition of the TXP1 brain shuttle has the potential to significantly improve CNS penetration and efficacy. While most therapies in development target individual pathologies, such as Aβ, tau or α-synuclein, AT-04 can target all amyloid pathologies in each patient and has the potential to transform the lives of patients living with neurodegenerative disorders."

AT-04, a peptibody, is a fusion of the Company's PAR-peptide technology with the fragment crystallizable region (Fc) component of an immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) antibody. The latest preclinical data for AT-04 demonstrate potent binding to multiple types of amyloid, as well as Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein fibrils in neurodegenerative disorders. This interaction can induce phagocytosis, which is anticipated to lead to clearance from the body.

"We are very excited to be working with Attralus and combining Ossianix' patented VNAR antibody-based brain shuttle TXP1, which is capable of delivering high levels of therapeutic products to the central nervous system utilizing the transferrin receptor, with their novel pan-amyloid removal technology," said Dr. Frank Walsh, CEO of Ossianix. "We look forward to developing a successful collaborative relationship with Attralus.”

About AT-04 PAR Therapeutic

AT-04 is a fusion of our pan amyloid removal (PAR) peptide technology with the Fc component of a human IgG1 antibody. The PAR-peptide mediates binding to all types of amyloid as well as Aβ, tau, and α-synuclein fibrils. The Fc stimulates the immune system to remove amyloid.

About the TXP1 Brain Shuttle

Ossianix’ brain shuttle platform is based on single domain VNAR antibodies and TXP1 is the most advanced brain shuttle ready for clinical translation. TXP1 was developed to be paired with CNS drug candidates to improve their brain penetration and therapeutic efficacy, while also potentially reducing dosing and side effects.

About Neurodegenerative Disease

Extracellular aggregates of Aβ amyloid and phosphorylated tau are common pathologic deposits in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The removal of Aβ amyloid plaques is an intensively pursued therapeutic target for the treatment of AD, with one FDA approved therapeutic. Preventing the accumulation of hyperphosphorylated tau, and perhaps removal of the aggregates, may prevent progression of AD and may potentially reverse cognitive decline. In addition, α-synuclein is believed to play a role in Parkinson’s disease, Dementia, and Lewy Body diseases.

About Attralus

Attralus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis. The company’s proprietary pan-amyloid removal (PAR) therapeutics are designed to directly bind to and remove toxic amyloid in organs and tissues. By targeting the universal disease-causing pathology in systemic amyloidosis diseases, PAR therapeutics have the potential to treat and reverse disease in patients with all types and stages of systemic amyloidosis. Attralus was founded by scientific experts in the field of amyloidosis and the company is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Ossianix

Ossianix is an antibody engineering company that utilizes single-domain VNAR antibodies derived from the shark to develop novel biopharmaceuticals for a number of therapeutic areas including CNS, immunology, and oncology. The company was founded by former senior executives from Wyeth and Pfizer and is based in Philadelphia, PA, with research laboratories in Stevenage, UK. For more information, please visit www.ossianix.com.

