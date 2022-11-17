Nano Labs Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results as of September 30, 2022 and for the three months ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue increased significantly to RMB590.3 million (US$83.1 million) from RMB13.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit increased significantly to RMB130.3 million (US$18.4 million) from RMB8.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Profit from operations was RMB49.9 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB7.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB52.5 million (US$7.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB6.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Earnings per ordinary share (both basic and diluted) was approximately RMB0.49 (US$0.07) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a loss per ordinary share (both basic and diluted) of RMB0.06 in the same period of 2021.



Mr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are pleased with our outstanding performance in the third quarter of 2022, despite the impact of the transition of Ethereum from POW (Proof-of-Work) to POS (Proof-of-Stake) on our performance in September. In the third quarter of 2022, we saw a significant increase in our product delivery and net revenue. In addition, our metaverse rendering platform, iPolloverse, has achieved a major breakthrough in live rendering technology to accommodate 10,000 concurrent users on the same screen and completed the creation of the consensus mechanism in September. iPolloverse's latest rendering solution reduces the threshold for each user to participate and is committed to realizing the open social and immersive experience in the 3D metaverse, allowing tens of thousands of users to interact in real-time and at a low cost in the same scene. Meanwhile, we are actively developing our iterative products, B2 and Cuckoo 3.0 chips, and plan to launch them next year. Metaverse has presented new growth opportunities for us. We are well positioned to seize the new opportunities, improve our innovative capacities, and continue developing our business in the evolving market.”

Mr. Bing Chen, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “In the third quarter of this year, our net revenue achieved significant growth, with an increase to RMB590.3 million (US$83.1 million) as compared to the same period of last year. In addition, we turned a net income of RMB52.5 million (US$7.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022 from a net loss of RMB6.1 million in the same period of 2021. Through our continuous efforts, our product delivery volume increased significantly in the third quarter of 2022. We also completed a follow-on offering with US$5.0 million in this period. We believe our strong capabilities and strategic development position us well for future growth and we are confident in generating values for our shareholders, investors, customers, suppliers and employees in the long term.”

Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues increased significantly to RMB590.3 million (US$83.1 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from RMB13.5 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to the increase in sales volume of iPollo V1 Series and B1 Series products.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased significantly to RMB459.9 million (US$64.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from RMB5.0 million for the same period of 2021. The change was mainly due to the increase in sales volume and an inventory write-down of RMB237.5 million.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses increased to RMB80.4 million (US$11.3 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from RMB16.2 million for the same period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses increased significantly to RMB8.7 million (US$1.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from RMB1.7 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to the increase in advertising expenses to support marketing strategies, expand market share and improve brand visibility.

General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB20.8 million (US$2.9 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from RMB2.6 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase in employee salary expenses as the number and salaries of general and administrative staff increased and the increase in equipment fees and travel fees due to the development and expansion of its business.

Research and development expenses increased significantly to RMB51.0 million (US$7.2 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, from RMB11.9 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to the increase in employee salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses as a result of an increased number of research and development personnel, and the increase in material fees and equipment fees used for research and development activities.



Profit (Loss) from Operations

Profit from operations was RMB49.9 million (US$7.0 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with loss from operations of RMB7.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Finance Income

Finance income was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with finance income of RMB0.4 million for the same period of 2021 due to the increase of foreign currency exchange gains.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income was RMB52.5 million (US$7.4 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with net loss of RMB6.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share was RMB0.49 (US$0.07) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with basic and diluted loss per ordinary share of RMB0.06 for the same period of 2021. Each ADS represents 2 of the Company’s class A ordinary shares.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB86.8 million (US$12.2 million), compared with RMB233.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB7.0998 to US$1.00, the central parity rate on September 30, 2022 published by the People’s Bank of China.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income/(loss) as an additional non-GAAP measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures enable our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of non-cash charges and non-operating items. We also believe that the use of the non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the non-GAAP financial measure is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, the non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

About Nano Labs Ltd

Nano Labs Ltd is a leading fabless integrated circuit (“IC”) design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips, high performance computing (“HPC”) chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards (“NICs”) vision computing chips and distributed rendering. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. Nano Lab’s Cuckoo series are one of the first near-memory HTC chips available in the market with a maximum bandwidth of approximately 2.27 Tbps, as well as one of the first movers of the ASIC-based Grin mining market *. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: ir.nano.cn .

*According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in RMB and US$, except number of shares or as otherwise noted)

As of December 31, As of September 30, 2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 233,853,654 86,763,171 12,220,509 Short-term investments 31,888,500 — — Inventories, net 213,870,251 161,908,767 22,804,694 Prepayments, net 372,355,129 97,435,864 13,723,748 Other current assets 41,460,490 33,376,947 4,701,111 Total current assets 893,428,024 379,484,749 53,450,062 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 7,249,044 12,664,718 1,783,813 Intangible asset, net — 48,963,593 6,896,475 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,155,665 5,862,923 825,787 Total non-current assets 16,404,709 67,491,234 9,506,075 TOTAL ASSETS 909,832,733 446,975,983 62,956,137 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debts — 60,000 8,451 Accounts payable 2,837,638 19,290,731 2,717,081 Advance from customers 917,391,899 135,863,418 19,136,232 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,224,757 3,742,011 527,059 Other current liabilities 6,917,757 20,860,987 2,938,249 Total current liabilities 932,372,051 179,817,147 25,327,072 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts — 6,911,483 973,476 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,122,357 1,231,988 173,524 Total non-current liabilities 2,122,357 8,143,471 1,147,000 Total liabilities 934,494,408 187,960,618 26,474,072 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 and 200,000,000 shares

authorized as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022,

respectively; 103,790,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively) 66,970 — — Class A ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 242,821,846 shares authorized;

nil and 54,318,514 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively) — 35,425 4,990 Class B ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 57,178,154 shares authorized;

nil and 57,178,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively) — 36,894 5,196 Additional paid-in capital 201,418,380 351,432,629 49,498,948 Subscription receivable — (33,014,081 ) (4,650,002 ) Accumulated deficit (223,679,698 ) (59,767,126 ) (8,418,142 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,467,327 ) 291,624 41,075 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (24,661,675 ) 259,015,365 36,482,065 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 909,832,733 446,975,983 62,956,137





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(all amounts in RMB and US$, except number of shares or as otherwise noted)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 13,458,896 590,290,153 83,141,800 Cost of revenues 5,033,466 459,942,524 64,782,462 Gross profit 8,425,430 130,347,629 18,359,338 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 1,678,178 8,669,380 1,221,074 General and administrative expenses 2,649,786 20,795,714 2,929,056 Research and development expenses 11,898,920 50,952,463 7,176,605 Total operating expenses 16,226,884 80,417,557 11,326,735 Profit (loss) from operations (7,801,454 ) 49,930,072 7,032,603 Other income Finance income (362,581 ) (2,498,736 ) (351,945 ) Interest income (1,283,029 ) (28,175 ) (3,968 ) Other income (98,297 ) (62,065 ) (8,742 ) Total other income (1,743,907 ) (2,588,976 ) (364,655 ) Income (loss) before income tax provision (6,057,547 ) 52,519,048 7,397,258 Income tax provision — — — Net income (loss) (6,057,547 ) 52,519,048 7,397,258 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) (6,057,547 ) 52,519,048 7,397,258 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustment 199 1,422,059 200,296 Total comprehensive income (loss) (6,057,348 ) 53,941,107 7,597,554 Net income (loss) per ordinary share: Basic (0.06 ) 0.49 0.07 Diluted (0.06 ) 0.49 0.07 Weighted average number of shares used in per share

calculation: Basic 98,195,565 106,836,594 106,836,594 Diluted 98,195,565 107,089,656 107,089,656





Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(all amounts in RMB and US$)