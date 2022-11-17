MUHC’s Got Talent raises $677,000 in fundraiser where health care workers take to the stage

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One night. 10 remarkable performances. November 16th was a night full of soulful music, spirited singing, and sizzling jazz at Montreal’s Corona Theatre for the inaugural MUHC’s Got Talent, presented by the MUHC Foundation.



Modeled after the hit TV show, MUHC’s Got Talent featured a wide range of musical talents, from bands made up of MUHC health care workers to three high school groups, all fundraising for a cause close to their hearts at the MUHC. Each performer took to the stage in the hopes of impressing the judges’ panel.

“It’s wonderful to see the MUHC’s health care workers step up to raise money in this way. Their participation in MUHC’s Got Talent will have a positive impact on the hospital and the patients they care for.”

—Peter Kruyt, Chair, MUHC Board of Directors

The inaugural host was none other than award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Florence K. She was joined by an esteemed panel of three celebrity judges—beloved radio and television personality Catherine Verdon-Diamond, four-time Stanley Cup champion Yvon Lambert, and long-time CTV Montreal entertainment personality Mose Persico—for a truly unforgettable night.

Throughout this star-studded event, Quebecers donated to the MUHC Foundation in support of their favourite performer either in person or online.

“The energy in the room tonight was astonishing—there were so many wonderful performances. It was a real joy to see so many people using the power of music to help make the world a better, healthier place.”

—Florence K, Juno award winning singer and songwriter.

The Lower Canada College Jazz Band won the Fan Favourite trophy for the most unique donors. $15,000 will be added to their fundraising total for Dr. Simon Tanguay. The John Rennie Glee Club won for most money raised, with $15,000 added to their incredible $404,411 in support of Dr. Lucy Gilbert’s DOvEE project, a test that detects ovarian and endometrial cancers early.

“I am so humbled by the John Rennie Glee Club’s support of the DOvEE project. To see these talented young women and men sing their hearts out in support of women’s health is incredibly touching. I am so thrilled that we are among the winners of the inaugural MUHC’s Got Talent.”

—Dr. Lucy Gilbert, Gynecologic oncologist and inventor of the DOvEEgene test

The three judges also chose their favourite performers. The first place prize of $10,000 went to Dr. Pamela Jones, Team Lachine. The second place prize of $6,000 went to Billie du Page, Team Rare and Genetic Illnesses. The third place prize of $4,000 went to Dr. Jason Shahin, Team Respiratory.

“I was really impressed by the sheer talent on display this evening. There were so many great performances and I had a lot of fun interacting with the performers. It was a true delight to have been part of this event supporting the great work by the MUHC.”

—Catherine Verdon-Diamond, Radio Host at The Beat 92.5 and CEO of CVD Productions Inc.

Funds raised support excellence in patient care, research, and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Every dollar ensures the MUHC’s brilliant physician-scientists are ready to confront the next pandemic, champion new treatments for life-threatening diseases such as heart disease and cancer, and much more.

“MUHC’s Got Talent was a great success, not only because of the incredible funds raised, but because we brought together an enormous philanthropic community dedicated to supporting exceptional patient care. Together, our impact on health care at the MUHC is immense. We are very excited for next year’s show, which promises to be even bigger and better.”

—Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation.

