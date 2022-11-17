Crosschq Celebrates Milestone with Klay Thompson’s The 941 Project

DANVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™, which is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, announced today that The 941 Project, in partnership with workforce development platform CareerCircle, has helped 550 people return to work. The initiative draws its name from the number of days that passed before basketball superstar Klay Thompson was able to return to the court after sustaining the first of two-consecutive career-threatening injuries. Organizations partnering with The Thompson Family Foundation for this initiative include Crosschq, Dapper Labs, Kaiser Permanente, Fanatics, Waiakea, Cash App and Mercedes Benz, along with CareerCircle and Defy Ventures.



Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq, commented, “It’s been incredibly gratifying for the Crosschq team to contribute to the success of these returners. Not only have they made great strides in their personal career journeys, but they’re also making solid contributions to their employers.”

The 941 Project is committed to providing employment education, interview training, career development support, and networking opportunities to 941 workers who have suffered career setbacks. Recent success has resulted in people landing at companies like First Republic Bank, Dell, Insight Global IT, SIS Global, Scrum Master and One Main Financial.

“Being able to help others return to work who lost their jobs to the pandemic and or increase their earning potential is why The 941 Project was launched,” said Joe McLean, Partner Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at MAI and The Thompson Family Foundation. “We’re pleased to partner with Crosschq, CareerCircle and Defy Ventures to make their dreams a reality.”

One example of the 550 individuals hired includes a woman whose husband lost his job during the pandemic. After being reskilled through this program, including completing her Google Project Manager certification, she has doubled her salary and is employed by Insight Global-IT. Similarly, another woman who was unemployed and reskilled through The 941 Project today works at SIS Global as a software engineer, having increased her salary by 35 percent.

“As the need for qualified talent continues to rise, CareerCircle is on a mission to close the opportunity divide and develop the workforce of tomorrow," said Kim Sneeder, Managing Director at CareerCircle. “We will continue to focus on equity and provide the necessary resources through programs such as The 941 Project in order to develop new, diverse talent pipelines and to drive change at scale.”

About Crosschq

Crosschq is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics to help companies better recruit and retain talent. Crosschq’s Talent Intelligence Cloud™ provides solutions across the new hire lifecycle to help enhance sourcing, screening, and onboarding new hires while providing a single source of truth for customers to accurately measure Quality of Hire. The company’s AI-driven cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach, prioritizing trust and transparency, minimizing bias and protecting privacy. Leading innovative companies like Pinterest, HubSpot, Snowflake, Saks Fifth Avenue, Roku, Upwork, and DISH trust Crosschq to help build diverse winning teams. Founded in 2018, Crosschq is backed by Tiger Global Management, GGV Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, SAP.iO, Okta Ventures, Slack / Salesforce and Rocketship.vc. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

