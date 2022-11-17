Outlook on the Remote Drone Identification System Global Market to 2032 - Featuring AirMarket, Auterion, Dronetag and Elsight Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Drone Identification System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drone Type, End User, Identification Technology, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote drone identification system market was valued at $2.8 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach $4.0 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global remote drone identification system market is expected to be driven by the enforcement of remote drone identification system regulation and an increase in the number of drones.

Market Lifecycle Stage

In the past decade, the number of drones has increased drastically due to their wide applications, such as entertainment, cargo delivery, hobby, mapping, surveying, and inspection. Since the number of drones is increasing drastically and the drone market is getting matured worldwide, regulatory agencies are focused on developing a framework to track and monitor drone activities.

This will help the industry to enhance its operations beyond the visual line of sight and fly over people during certain events and parties. In addition, due to the increase in the number of drones, the traffic in the airspace is also expected to grow drastically, which will lead to drone collisions or accidents. In order to keep the airspace safe and secure, it is mandatory to track the activities of drones and their operators.

To track drones, the regulatory agencies have come up with a solution known as a remote drone identification system, which will broadcast information such as drone identification (ID), drone location and altitude, drone velocity, control station location and elevation, time mark, and emergency status, which will help the government entities and security agencies to monitor drones and file case activities against the operator if they are flying illegally. This will reduce the cost and time for the government entities to conduct an investigation and find the anti-social elements quickly.

In addition, the remote drone identification system manufacturers have developed modules by integrating both broadcast-based (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) and network-based (4th generation (4G), global system for mobile communications (GSM), and long-term evolution (LTE)) technologies to broadcast information. This might help them to sell the modules and capture the market across the world that uses broadcast-based and network-based remote identification technology.

Impact

The global remote drone identification system market is observing rising investment across all the drone platforms, which drives the investments across the remote drone identification technology. The major challenge in developing remote identification technology is that there is no clear regulatory guidance on which technology to use to broadcast information.

This leads the developer to integrate both broadcast and network-based technologies in the remote drone identification system, which increases the price of the system. In addition, the regulatory agencies have pushed the dates for making remote identification technology mandatory across all drones' platform which again creates unnecessary confusion in the market. This results in a sudden increase in demand for remote identification technology, which again results in an increase in the price of the remote drone identification system due to less supply.

Recent Developments in the Global Remote Drone Identification System Market

In August 2022, INVOLI launched a new generation drone tracker, the LEMAN RemoteID, which allows drone operators to fly safely and according to regulations around the world. In addition, the device complies with the latest regulations and bears the Conformite Europeenne (CE)/Federal Communications Commission (FCC) labels.

In July 2022, AIRmarket Inc. partnered with Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada (PTAC) and successfully conducted a beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flight with the help of unmanned traffic management (UTM) for the Energy UTM Trials under the Digital Innovation in Clean Energy (DICE) program at the Suncor Fort Hills Mine near Fort McMurray, Alberta.

In May 2022, Aloft Technologies, Inc. launched a new portal Aloft Geo Portal, which is a free tool to publish ground and airspace rule advisories to the Aloft data network, including B4UFLY. In addition, it fills the gap in integrating the drone and the lack of authoritative sources for local drone ground rules.

In April 2022, Auterion Ltd. partnered with Elsight Limited to integrate Halo with Skynode due to its lightweight and small form factor, which provides ultra-reliable cellular connectivity across different carrier networks.

In March 2022, Unifly nv partnered with ORKID for the safe and secure integration of drones in Colombian airspace and successfully conducted BVLOS missions through Unifly's unmanned traffic management technology.

In February 2022, Dronetag s.r.o. launched a small and affordable remote ID device, Dronetag Mini, which has a long-lasting battery life of up to 14 hours for all drones.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global remote drone identification system market:

Need for Enabling Night and Overhead Operations

Future Regularization of Expanded Operations

Following are the challenges for the global remote drone identification system market:

Inadequate Supply for the Sudden Demand

Unclear Regulations and Standards

Following are the opportunities for the global remote drone identification system market:

Opportunity for Drone Remote ID Manufacturers

Opportunity for UTM Platform Developers

Opportunity for Drone-Based Service Providers

Opportunity for Organizations with Accessible Free Fly Zones

