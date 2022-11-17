Key Performance Indicators for ITSM 2022: Proven Kpi Metrics Which Dozens of "World Class" Enterprises Have Found Create Environments That are Driven to Succeed

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KPI Metrics and ITSM Policy - Silver Edition, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Metrics Service Management Report - Silver Edition includes:

KPI Metrics for the Internet, Information Technology, and Service Management (PDF)

IT Service Management Policy Template (Word)

Service Level Agreement Policy Template (Word/PDF) defines a three tier environment and specific SLAs metrics that are both internally and externally focused. The sample contains over 70 metrics presented graphically in PDF format.

Metrics are the key to productivity improvements. When the correct factors are measured - behavior is modified and encouraged resulting in improved productivity and operating performance. When the wrong things are measured there can, and offend are unintended negative consequences. Productivity can be degraded as the wrong behaviors are encouraged. For this reason, it is critical for KPI to be driven by operational and strategic objectives. Included in the KPI Metrics HandiGuide are proven KPI metrics which dozens of "World Class" enterprises have found create environments that are driven to succeed.



Clients have found, many applications and application monitoring tools now depend on online desktop monitors with automated interaction with the system administrators to provide real time data analysis. In some cases these desktop KPI and metrics tools even operate on devices as small as a Smartphone.



In today's Blockchain environment of instant interaction between the user and the provider of a service and/or product, it is not unusual for individuals to view status 24/7.

Key Performance Indicator (KPI), Metrics, Quality, and Cost Control

A Key Performance Indicator (KPI) is a measurable value that demonstrates how effectively a company is achieving key business objectives. Organizations use KPIs to evaluate their success at reaching targets



The quality of IT systems and applications is driven by what is measured, the quality control, including version control, that is utilized as the standards of the enterprise. With that Janco with its clients has created infrastructure tools, which when implemented, assist CIOs and IT organizations to become world class providers of services to their enterprises and customers.

KPI Metrics for the Internet, IT, and Service Management

Business and IT Impact Questionnaire (Risk Assessment)

Cost Control and Metrics Bundle

ITIL Template

Quality Assurance and Control Bundle

Service Level Agreement Template with sample metrics

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool

The HandiGuide provides detail examples and suggested metrics. Historically KPI metrics have also been called Critical Success Factors (CSF) and are the operational benchmark that enterprises of all sizes are using today.

Key Topics Covered:

KPI Metrics HandiGuide

Introduction

Book Structure Organizational Responsibilities Internet, Wireless, Electronic Communication, and LANs KPI Metrics Design KPI Metrics KPI Metrics Implementation Data Capture KPI Metrics System Sample Reports

Organizational Responsibilities Base Assumptions and Objectives Management Process Executive Management General Operations Management Individual Managers and Staff Members Responsibilities Manager, Internet, and IT Resource Group Manager, Enterprise Operational Group Steering Committee. Manager, KPI Metrics Enterprise Managers (Groups, Departments and Divisions) Enterprise Staff Members Asset Owners Support Managers Users Help Desk Outside IT Services (Outsourcers) Outsourcing KPI Metrics Best practices for outsourcing KPI metrics Basic outsourcing metrics Responsibilities When Using IT Services Outside IT Services - Basic Policies

Internet, Wireless (Wi-Fi), Electronic Communication, and LANs Electronic Communication Usage Guidelines Internet Internet Characteristics Security Concerns Firewalls Screening Router Dual-Homed Gateway Screening Router and Bastion Host Encryption

Policy and Procedures

KPI Metrics Process KPI Metrics Design Reporting Audiences Report Groupings Financial Staffing Internet - Infrastructure Competitive/Comparative Productivity System Development IT Infrastructure Quality Assurance Help Desk Computer Operations Communications Other - Technology Enterprise/Industry Specific

KPI Metrics Report Categories Graphic Data Presentation Data Presentation Rules KPI Metrics - IT Financial Staffing Internet - Electronic Infrastructure Competitive/Comparative Productivity System Development IT Infrastructure Quality Assurance Help/Service Desk Computer Operations Communications Other - Technology Enterprise/Industry Specific

KPI Metrics Implementation Metrics Management Loop Internet and IT Report Package SLA Report Package

Data Capture User Vision of Performance Monitors

KPI Metrics System Overview Select KPI Metrics Capture and Record Data for Current Period View Documents Print Reports System Modifications Technical Naming Conventions

Sample Report Report Table of Contents Financial Staffing Internet - Electronic Infrastructure Competitive/Comparative Productivity System Development Reengineering - Office Automation Quality Assurance Help Desk Computer Operations Communications Other Industry Specific

Sample Reports Key Measures Report Expense Performance Summary Expense Variance by Category Expense Variance by Cost Center Capital Plan Performance Project Capital Expenditures Billing Allocation System Usage by Customer Resource Usage by Customer Staff Plan Performance Head Count Summary Staff Turnover Report Protected Classes Summary User Penetration Count User Penetration Volume E-mail Traffic Social Networks WEB Statistics Electronic Commerce Sales Electronic Commerce Returns High Volume Users Low Volume Users Revenue & Capital Expenses & Staffing Competitive Application Matrix Technology Penetration Trends Development Productivity Production Support Productivity Response Time Report - Report A Response Time Report - Report B Service Request Backlog Project Status Report Service Request Aging Service Request Closure Priority 1 Service Request Closure Priority 2 and 3 Conversion Status Reengineered Service Performance Work From Home Workers Work From Home Productivity E-Mail Usage. Voice Mail Usage Project Status Report - Reengineering Test Results by Release Release Test Comparison (Special) Customer Satisfaction Quality Improvement Program Work Load Summary Quick Incidents Problem Notification Analysis Problem Notification by Priority Problem Notification by Category Problem Closure Statistics Installation Repair Management Computer Capacity Combined Computer Work Load On-Line Performance Summary E-Mail and EDI Traffic Computer Outages Batch Processing Performance Billing & Report Distribution Performance Charge Back Details Network Outages Electronic Commerce Switch Performance Report Voice Mail Performance Workstation Analysis LAN Analysis Usage Analysis Distribution Education Entertainment Financial Service Government Hospitality Insurance Manufacturing Medical Real Estate Retail

KPI Metrics for Internet, Customers and Social Networks Internet and Social Networks KPIs KPIs & Metrics for Customers Customer Satisfaction KPIs

Attached Job Descriptions Chief Digital Officer Chief Experience Officer Digital Brand Manager Manager Metrics Manager KPI Metrics Manager Service Level Reporting Key Performance Indicator Analyst SEO Specialist

Version History

