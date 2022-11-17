New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RFID Market in Healthcare - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363555/?utm_source=GNW

The growing stringency in the pharmaceutical sector with regard to medicine labelling is the major driver for the introduction of RFID in this market. Manufacturers operating in the European Union have been adding unique identification numbers to the outer packaging of all prescription drugs and equipping containers with tamperproof seals starting February 2019.

The stricter government policy in quality assurance in the healthcare sector indirectly assists the RFID market and creates an opportunity for the new entrants in the market. For instance, the government of India released the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 to serve as a guiding document for the policymakers in the achievement of India’s national goals and international commitments. The capital requirements are moderate, making it competitive for the businesses to quit easily.

Many alternate labelling methods are being developed like linear barcoding and 2D data matrix barcoding, which hamper the growth of RFID. GS1 logistics label is the latest example which is used in the serial shipping container.



Key Market Trends



Asset Tracking Using RFID Holds a Significant Market Share Among All Other Applications



Manually managing hospital assets, which include medical equipment, surgical equipment, data charts, etc., becomes tedious, especially during emergencies.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization estimates, one million people die each year from counterfeit medicines.

Therefore, with RFID asset tracking solutions, hospitals are able to save significant time and even costs, as they are able to curb theft and losses to a significant extent.

North America leads when it comes to the highest number of counterfeits concerning pharmaceuticals, followed by Asia.



North America to Witness the Fastest Growth.



Most physicians in North America believe that digital health has robust potential in terms of improving patient care and thus are actively adopting digital solutions in their practices.

The North York General Hospital is the first hospital in Canada to leverage RFID medication management solution, to enhance accuracy and efficiency within its pharmacy operations

Furthermore, in June 2018, Fujitsu Frontech North America (FFNA) released one of the smallest laundry tags on the market with built-in RFID technology. The size is at six to seven millimetres in width. The use of RFID by the health-care markets has grown fast enough in this region that it is putting pressure on manufacturers to insert RFID tags into their products before shipping them to customers.

Therefore, digital health technology expansion coupled with distinguished players, such as Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Allflex USA Inc., Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc., investing in RFID technology, is driving the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The market is gradually fragmenting since some of the companies already exist in the market and stringent government policy in the healthcare sector indirectly assists the RFID market and creates an opportunity for SMEs. Some key players dominating the market are Smartrac NV, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Alien Technology Corporation and GAO RFID Inc.



April 2019 - Alien Technology announced the Higgs-9 IC, the first release of its next-generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. It enables enterprise-critical applications to run faster, smarter, and with quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

January 2019 - Smartrac NV introduced Eagle, an all-new RAIN RFID product line whose top read range and state-of-the-art UCODE® 8 chip by NXP make it a superior choice for global retail applications.



