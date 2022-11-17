Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market to 2031 - Featuring Galil Medical, Misonix, HealthTronics and Angiodynamics Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global tumor ablation therapy devices market.



The global tumor ablation therapy devices market is expected to grow from $0.49 billion in 2021 to $0.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The market is expected to grow to $0.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

Major players in the tumor ablation therapy devices market are Galil Medical Inc, Misonix Inc, HealthTronics, Angiodynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, EDAP TMS S.A, Neuwave Medical Inc, BVM Medical Limited, and Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH.



The tumor ablation therapy devices market consists of sales of tumor ablation devices and related services that are used in hospitals and oncology clinics. Tumor ablation is the technique used to extract the tumors using a needle, to insert them in the tumor organ using imaging techniques.



The main technologies in the tumor ablation therapy devices are radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, irreversible electroporation ablation, and others. Irreversible electroporation (IRE) in tumor ablation therapy is a new tissue ablation method in which micro to millisecond electrical pulses are supplied to undesirable tissue to produce cell necrosis by irreversible cell membrane permeabilization. The treatments included are surgical, laparoscopic, and percutaneous that are used in various applications such as kidney cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. The various end-users of tumor ablation therapy devices are hospitals, oncology clinics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the tumor ablation therapy devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the tumor ablation therapy devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving the growth of the tumor ablation therapy devices market. Cancer is considered to be the second major cause of death, with around 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer worldwide. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure widely used in the treatment of lung, liver, kidney, and bone tumors.

Product recalls of tumor ablation devices due to technical issues are expected to hinder the growth of the tumor ablation therapy devices market. The companies are retrieving their products from the market due to safety concerns.

For instance, Covidien Emprint Long Percutaneous Antenna with Thermosphere Technology, a tumor ablation device from Medtronic had recalled its devices due to the disengagement of ceramic trocar tip of the Emprint ablation from the needle shaft post-ablation. Similarly, in June 2018, Accurian RF Ablation by Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA Inc was recalled due to the difficulty in insertion. The product recalls caused a financial burden on the companies hindering the tumor ablation therapy devices market.



Major companies operating in the tumor ablation therapy devices are focusing on technology advancements for shorter procedures, increased safety, lower exposure to radiation, faster learning curves, and improved outcomes J&J medicals have released a microwave ablation system called NEUWAVE, which is the first minimally invasive device to put electrodes into cancer cells and thereby increase the temperature around them for burning the cancer cells.

The countries covered in the tumor ablation therapy devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Characteristics



3. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices



5. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Irreversible Electroporation Ablation

Other Technologies

6.2. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market, Segmentation By Treatment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Surgical

Laparoscopic

Percutaneous

6.3. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Other End Users

6.4. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Applications

7. Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Tumor Ablation Therapy Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

