ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 2.15 P.M.



PERTTU AHO APPOINTED VP DOWN THE HOLE AT ROBIT PLC

Perttu Aho (b. 1968, B.B.A.) has been appointed responsible for the Down the Hole business unit at Robit Plc. He will also be a member of the company’s Management Team. His position will be VP Down the Hole. Aho joined Robit in 2020 and since then he has been successfully leading the company’s Halco brand. Aho will start in his new role immediately.

The company’s current VP Down the Hole, Adam Baker has decided to leave his tasks as the VP DTH and member of the Management Team to pursue other opportunities outside the company. Baker’s employment at Robit Plc ends on 31 December 2022. Robit Plc thanks Baker for his excellent cooperation and wishes all the best in his future duties.

