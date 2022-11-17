New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Actuators Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363552/?utm_source=GNW





The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Asia-Pacific, the United States & Europe has led to a noteworthy drop in demand for aircraft actuators universally, with a consistent decrease in revenues for several aircraft actuator suppliers and service providers across all markets due to limited availability of equipment, the limited staff at manufacturing facilities, manufacturing shutdown, and late delivery. As the supply chain disruptions subsided in 2021 and aircraft deliveries gradually recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the demand for aircraft actuators is also expected to follow a similar trend and is likely to attain pre-pandemic levels by 2023.



Expanding air transportation services and commercial aircraft fleets has become essential for each country to enhance their connectivity to the world for superior international transportation activities and economic growth. Therefore, various airlines worldwide are investing in procuring advanced aircraft fleets with lightweight and fuel-efficient capabilities. The growing investments towards the expansion of the fuel-efficient fleet of airlines are expected to drive the growth of the market.



The aviation industry, in modern times, is constantly evolving with respect to aircraft actuator systems. As it is very crucial for aircraft actuator systems to withstand strong vibrations, cold, and heat, various manufacturers globally are working together to ensure that the products are efficient, streamlined, and cost-effective. Over the past few years, the source control signals as well as power for actuators onboard aircraft have evolved drastically. Starting with manual sources like cables and rods, actuation technology gradually advanced to hydraulically- and electrically-driven solutions.



3D printing has made the design and implementation of actuators faster, less expensive, and simpler. It also enables the incorporation of all actuator components into a single structure, thus eliminating the need to use external joints, adhesives, and fasteners. The market for actuators is anticipated to grow quickly once the 3D-printed actuators become fully operational in the aerospace sector.



Key Market Trends



The Commercial Aircraft Segment is Expected to Secure the Highest Share of the Market



The commercial aircraft segment currently dominates the market and is expected to continue it dominates the market during the forecast period. An increasing number of aircraft deliveries, a rise in the number of air traffic passengers as well as the introduction of new technologies in the commercial aviation sector is one of the key factors which is fueling the growth of the market in recent times.



With the decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial aviation sector has witnessed a spike in terms of aircraft operations and the number of aircraft deliveries. According to the data presented by the Center for Aviation (CAPA), Airbus, and Boeing, is expected to deliver 1000 more aircraft deliveries in 2023 in comparison to 2022. Over the first three quarters of 2022, Boeing and Airbus have delivered around 766 commercial aircraft. Airbus delivered 436 aircraft to customers, which was a minor increase on to the same point in 2021 when the European OEM had delivered 421 aircraft. Boeing delivered 330 aircraft, which was an increase of nearly two-thirds compared to deliveries in September 2021.



In addition, according to the 20-year forecast issued by Airbus for the commercial aerospace market, in numerical terms, the global commercial aviation industry will require 39,500 new aircraft deliveries between 2022 and 2041.Recent estimates presented by the Indian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conclude that the demand for air transport will witness an increase by an average of 4.3% per annum within the next twenty years.



Moreover, as the global commercial aviation industry is in plans to support a growing number of passengers and cargo by 2036, this shall lead to an increase in the demand for pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, as well as other aviation-related jobs thereby leading to a growth in the commercial aviation segment in the coming few years.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Aircraft Actuators in the Future



The market is projected to grow at a high pace in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the increasing aircraft orders in commercial aviation and military sectors. In the commercial aviation sector, as passenger traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels, regional airlines are increasing their fleet of aircraft to introduce new routes and cater to the growing passenger traffic. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the total number of air traffic passengers in China summed up to 417 million in 2020, decreasing significantly from 659 million in 2019. This reduction is mostly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, and China, being the epicenter of the pandemic, had a drastic impact on the aviation industry and, consequently, on the aircraft actuators market in the country.



However, with the projections of the IATA showing positive growth by the end of 2024, along with the immense population of China, the majority of which is yet to become a regular air traveling crowd, the market prospects for the aviation industry and the actuators market are looking positive during the forecast period. With the expected increase in passenger demand, Chinese airlines are investing significantly in increasing their commercial airline fleet. For instance, In November 2022, China Aviation Supplies (CASC) officially signed a bulk purchasing agreement for 140 Airbus jets. The order worth USD 17 Billion deal comprises CASC’s pre-existing orders.



India is the world’s second-largest country in terms of population and witnesses many people using air travel. Despite the country’s high population, the number of people using air travel was relatively less over the past years. However, this is expected to change during the coming years. The number of people using air transport in the country has been rising gradually, with a large part of the market still untapped. This untapped market is expected to enter the industry and create an immense passenger pool that may use air travel in the country over the coming years.



In the military sector, due to the geopolitical tensions between the various countries in the Asia-Pacific, the countries are increasing their defense spending to procure new aircraft to strengthen their aerial capabilities. The planned aircraft deliveries during the forecast period are expected to generate demand for aircraft parts, like the actuators in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market of aircraft actuators is fragmented, with many players supplying several types of actuation systems for different aircraft programs. Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., Eaton Corporation plc, and Moog Inc. are some of the prominent players in the aircraft actuators market.



Liebherr Aerospace provides mechanical actuators for Airbus 320, Airbus A330, and Airbus A350, hydraulic actuators for Airbus A400M, and electromechanical actuators for Boeing 777 aircraft. The aircraft under development and the new aircraft announced recently may generate new opportunities for the players to grab new supply contracts with the aircraft OEMs. For instance, in March 2022, Parker Aerospace announced was selected by the Sikorsky-Boeing to supply the hydraulic tail actuation system (HTAS), main rotor servo actuators (MRS), flight control modules, auxiliary pumps, and main hydraulic pumps for the DEFIANT X model in the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program of the United States. Moreover, players may benefit from innovation by working towards producing lightweight actuators, which may be useful for overall weight reduction of the aircraft and more fuel savings by the airlines.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363552/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________