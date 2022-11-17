ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 NOVEMBER 2022 AT 2.20 P.M.
VILLE PELTONEN APPOINTED GROUP CFO AT ROBIT PLC
Ville Peltonen (M.Sc. Economics) has been appointed Group CFO at Robit Plc as of 17 November 2022. Peltonen has worked as an interim CFO since 16 March 2022 as the company’s former Group CFO, Arto Halonen was appointed the company’s Group CEO. Prior to holding the interim CFO position, Peltonen worked as a Group Controller at Robit Plc since 2020. Peltonen is also a member of the company’s Management Team.
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in eight countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.