VILLE PELTONEN APPOINTED GROUP CFO AT ROBIT PLC

Ville Peltonen (M.Sc. Economics) has been appointed Group CFO at Robit Plc as of 17 November 2022. Peltonen has worked as an interim CFO since 16 March 2022 as the company’s former Group CFO, Arto Halonen was appointed the company’s Group CEO. Prior to holding the interim CFO position, Peltonen worked as a Group Controller at Robit Plc since 2020. Peltonen is also a member of the company’s Management Team.

