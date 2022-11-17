New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPE-E) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363551/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hinder the markets growth.

Growing demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers are likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry



Thermoplastic polyester elastomers (TPE-E) are high-performance materials, whose application in the automotive industry is rapidly increasing in recent times. TPE-Es serve the automotive industry in several of applications, some of which include manufacturing of high-quality automotive instrument panels, wheel covers, dashboard components, pillar trim, door liners and handles, seat backs, and seat belt components, among others.

TPE-Es are not only cheaper than metals, but also help to make automobiles energy-efficient by reducing weight, and also providing durability, corrosion resistance, toughness, design flexibility, resiliency and high-performance at low-cost.

In 2019, the automotive production witnessed a decline owing to trade war pf US-China and other political reasons. This is expected to continue in the first half of 2020, owing to the weak sales in second half of 2019. However, the automotive industry is likely to recover by the end of 2020.

In addition, the development of electric vehicles may continue to gain momentum in the upcoming years especially in Europe, China. and United States, where many government programs are promoting a move away from fossil fuels owing to the various environmental concerns.

Owing to all these factors, the market for thermoplastic polyester elastomer is likely to grow across the world during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market. In the region, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country’s automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy, and to minimize emissions (owing to the growing environmental concerns due to mounting pollution in the country).

The production is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020, owing to the “Made in China 2025” initiative support in upgrading the existing low-cost mass production to higher value-added advanced manufacturing. “Automobile Mid and Long-Term Development Plan”, was released in 2017, with an objective to make China a strong auto power in the next ten years.

China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016 as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition to this, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country.

Due to all such factors, the market for thermoplastic polyester elastomer in the region is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPE-E) market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SABIC, and Covestro AG, among others.



