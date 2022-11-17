Global Halal Food Market to Generate $3,907.8 Billion by 2028 | Manufacturers Are Rushing to Get Halal Certification to Capitalize on Halal Trend

Westford, USA, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Islamic dietary law mandates that meat, poultry, and seafood be supplied halal, meaning that they must meet certain religious requirements concerning the way they were killed. The Islamic faith is the second most practicing religion in the world after Christianity, with approximately 1.98 billion followers worldwide and over 26 Muslim countries. There are two main reasons for the growth in demand for halal food market :

First, Muslims are increasingly looking to follow a stricter diet that adheres to their religious beliefs. Second, Halal certification has become an important marketing tool for food businesses seeking to appeal to Muslim customers. While some Westerners may associate halal food with strict rituals and conditions not found in mainstream cuisine, many Muslims see it as a way to reconnect with their religious heritage and enjoy traditional flavors without sacrificing important nutritional values in the global halal food market.

Since halal foods are often more expensive than their counterparts, retailers are catering to Muslim customers by offering special deals on halal products. Retailers are also developing halal versions of traditional meals and snacks, such as Hamburger Helper with HALAL turkey sauce.

Manufacturers Rushing to Get Halal Certification

The demand for halal certification is on the rise, and manufacturers are rushing to get their products certified in the global halal food market. certification bodies have been quick to capitalize on this trend. Halal certification has become one of the most sought-after certifications in the food industry, with more than 3,500 companies now certified by leading organizations like Global Halal Alliance (GHA) and Islamic Standards Committee (ISC). This growth has created a supply glut of halal products, which is hindering growth for certifiers and driving up prices.

Some companies in the halal food market are attempting to address this issue by developing niche halal ventures. For instance, Jeroboam Foods manufactures gluten-free pancake mixes and pizza crusts that are halal; malted barley beverages from Roaring Lion Brewery are also religiously compliant. But even with niche efforts like these, it's doubtful that enough products will be created to meet the overwhelming demand from consumers who want everything halal-friendly.

This growth of the halal food market will be aided by several factors, including rising incomes, increased preference for healthier diets, and increased awareness of halal foods among consumers. However, challenges faced by the halal food industry include competition from conventional alternatives and a lack of understanding among some consumers about how halal foods are produced. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce is likely to play a significant role in fueling the halal food market’s growth over the next few years. In recent years, online platforms have expanded their offerings across a wider range of foods, making it easier for consumers to find products that comply with Islamic dietary guidelines. In addition, these platforms are now providing tools and resources for restaurateurs who want to serve halal dishes.

Increasing awareness of halal food among both consumers and restaurateurs will also promote growth in the market. SkyQuest predicts that more restaurants will start offering halal options as customers become increasingly aware of what this term means and what kinds of dishes fall within its scope.

Top Challenges in Halal Food Market to Play Key Role

The halal food industry is growing at a rapid pace, and with it come new challenges that must be faced if the industry is to maintain its position as a leading reseller of Islamic-friendly foods.

One of the most important challenges for the halal food industry is educating consumers about what constitutes halal food. Many people unknowingly purchase foods that are not halal because they do not know what to look for. This includes menu items labeled "halal," but may also include items that have been specially prepared or flavored in a way that would not normally be considered permissible according to Islamic dietary guidelines.

Another challenge is ensuring that products are properly processed and packaged so they meet the specific requirements of the halal certification process. This can sometimes be difficult, as many non-halal ingredients are commonly used in modern food production.

As the halal food market continues to grow, it is important that producers take steps to ensure they are producing high-quality products that meet consumer expectations.

Moreover, another challenge is that halal slaughter traditionally employs different methods than regular slaughter, which means that firms must develop unique production processes and safety equipment. This can be difficult because "the infrastructure and technology required by Halal meat processors may not be readily available or affordable."

A final challenge is marketing halal food to a wider audience in the halal food market. Many Muslims live in countries where there is little or no halal food available, so companies must create products that appeal to a wide range of Muslims around the world.

SkyQuest Survey Reveals Consumers are Willing to Pay More for Halal Food and Product Availability is Increasing At Rapid Pace

There is no doubt that the halal food market is booming, with sales reaching an estimated $1,977 billion in 2021. This growth has caught the attention of SkyQuest, which recently released its annual survey probing into the industry. The Halal Food Industry Survey 2021 provides an in-depth analysis of how the halal food market is changing and what opportunities exist for companies operating within it.

Key findings include:

The global halal food market is expected to grow at a rate of 11.2% annually through 2021, reaching a value of $128.9 billion by 2021. The UAE leads all regions with a 36% share of the global market, followed by Saudi Arabia (21%), Egypt (12%), and Malaysia (5%).

The majority of consumers are looking for halal food products that are authentic and relevant to their cultural background or beliefs. In addition, they want these products to be healthy and affordable. Companies must cater to this demand if they want to succeed in the halal food marketplace. Halal certification plays an important role in satisfying consumer demand for authentic halal foods. 94% percent of respondents said that they would definitely or likely buy a product if it was certified as halal, compared with 79% who said the same about kosher products. In addition, 86% said that price was not a critical factor when purchasing halal products versus 74% who said the same about kosher foods.

Halal Certification bodies are becoming more sophisticated and able to certify products not just for religious consumption but also for use in outlets such as schools, hospitals and airports.

A total of 256 halal certification bodies were assessed across seven countries in Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Asia Pacific and South Asia in the global halal food market. The study found that while the majority of certification bodies are small organizations, the number of associations is expected to increase exponentially over the next few years as the Islamic finance industry broadens its focus beyond Sharia-compliant investment vehicles to encompass halal retail operations.

Many certification bodies have been established in the global halal food market to meet the needs of businesses seeking halal certification for their products or services. However, some certification bodies are only active with a few commercial clients or are not active at all; whereas others certify a wider range of products and services than traditional Sharia-compliant investments. As halal retailing becomes increasingly popular, it's important that companies understand which certifying body can best serve their requirements,

