Life sciences executive Dr Georgia Papathomas joins Indegene’s Board as Independent Director

PRINCETON, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, today announced the appointment of Georgia Papathomas as a Non-Executive Independent Director to the Board.



Georgia brings several years of experience in life sciences. She works closely with many innovative healthcare and technology companies as an advisor and board member. Georgia worked at Johnson & Johnson in her last corporate role.

“Life sciences companies are increasingly looking to personalize the patient and physician experience through omnichannel journeys. They are aiming to transform operations across the commercialization value chain with a digital-first approach,” said Manish Gupta, CEO, Indegene. “I am excited to welcome Georgia to our Board at this interesting time in the industry. Her experience in building and managing teams at various life sciences companies, coupled with her engagement with new-age health-tech startups, will help us greatly as we prepare for Indegene’s next phase of growth.”

“Indegene is helping global life sciences organizations in an increasingly complex business environment. The company is propelled by an experienced leadership team, with a deep understanding of the sector and a focus on execution at scale,” said Georgia Papathomas, Independent Director, Indegene. “I am excited to join Indegene’s Board in their growth journey and I look forward to supporting the company’s future endeavors using my experience in leading innovative, diverse global teams around the world.”

Georgia is an executive advisory board member of numerous organizations, including the Executive Board of the National Center for Women & Information Technology, the Board of Advisor of Homeless Solutions, Inc., and Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science (also known as Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science).

We are a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. We help biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient, and modern way. We bring together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology, and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It’s what drives our team and our purpose to enable healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

