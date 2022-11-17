Ceramic Tableware Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 22.2 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per a study conducted by Transparency Market Research, the global ceramic tableware market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2021 and 2031. The study also states that ceramic tableware market size was valued at US$ 11.3Bn in 2020.



The past decade has witnessed steady rise in disposable income of several consumer groups, residing in both developed and developing countries of the world. This has led to renovation of residences, which, in turn, has fueled the demand for ceramic tableware and contributed to market growth.

In addition to residences, ceramic tableware products witness significant demand from different commercial establishments such as cafes and bars which has contributed to growth in global market. Few ceramic tableware products that have witnessed increased demand and contributed to market growth, in both residential and commercial application areas, include plates, bowls, cups, and mugs.

Growth strategies such as new ceramic tableware product launches are helping prominent market players in generating new revenue streams and in gaining an edge over other competitors. Furthermore, well-established market players are adopting growth strategies such as collaborating with smaller players to expand their presence in global market and increase their revenue shares.

Key Findings of Ceramic Tableware Market Study

Increasing Demand from Hotels Worldwide Triggering Growth in Global Market for Ceramic Tableware: The past decade has witnessed steady growth in tourism industry, worldwide. Increasing travel to different locations for business and leisure activities has led to increase in the number of hotel bookings. Rising number of hotel bookings has fueled the demand for tabletop products and positively impacted the ceramic tableware market dynamics.





Ceramic Tableware Market-Key Drivers



Rising demand for durable handmade crockery products over mass-produced dinnerware products is one of the key driving factors of global ceramic tableware market

Continuous growth witnessed in the home decor industry worldwide is triggering the demand for ceramic tableware products and propelling overall market

Increasing demand for circular-shaped ceramic tableware products is boosting the growth in demand for ceramic tableware market



Ceramic Tableware Market-Key Players

The global market is competitive, with the presence of several prominent ceramic table manufacturers. It is expected that entry of new players could intensify the competition in overall market for ceramic tableware, during the forecast period.

In a bid to produce improved products that would serve customer requirements in different end-use industries, leading ceramic tableware manufacturers are making huge investments in research and development activities.

A key factor that could emerge as demerit for the ceramic tableware market in future could be volatile raw material prices, which could affect cash flows and earnings for leading players.

Some of the leading players include TCL Ceramics Ltd., Mikasa, RAK Ceramics, Steelite International, Abert SpA, and Villeroy & Boch.

The global ceramic tableware market is segmented as follows:

Product Type



Dinnerware

Plates Bowls Others Beverageware Mugs Cups & Plates Others Cookware Others (Flatware, Serveware, etc.)



Technology



Slip Casting

Spagless Jiggering Pressure Casting Isostatic Casting Others



Pricing



High

Medium Low





End-use



Residential

Commercial Restaurants/Hotels Cafe Bars Others



Distribution Channel



Online

Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Others





Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





