Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics 17 November 2022

This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of shareholder Sundvall Holding AS. IDEX disclosed on 16 November 2022 that a private placement of new shares in IDEX had been completed. Tranche 1 of the private placement amounted to 101,254,865 shares. Following tranche 1 of the private placement, in which Sundvall Holding AS did not participate, Sundvall Holding AS will hold 52,964,051 shares in IDEX, corresponding to 4.7% of the total share capital and votes.