Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market to Gain US$ 32.7 billion Revenue with 3.5% CAGR by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market will clock US$ 32.7 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Growth Drivers

The rising cases of multiple sclerosis globally, the rising aging population, new drug launches by key players, and increased drug approvals are the factors that are responsible for the growth of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global multiple sclerosis drugs market is subdivided into

Immunosuppressants

Immunomodulators

Interferons

Others

The immunosuppressant segment is projected to witness robust growth in the forecast period. This is due to the benefits of these medications, which are anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period. These benefits include high efficacy, efficient administration with low dosage requirements, and few side effects.

Excerpts from ‘By Route of Administration Segmentation’

Based on route of administration, the global multiple sclerosis drugs market is subdivided into

Oral

Injection

The injection segment is further divided into

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Although, the injection segment holds most of the market share currently, it is suggested that the oral segment is likely to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period. This is because of the new drug developments and increased demand.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global multiple sclerosis drugs market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

Asia Pacific region is expected to project a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the penetration of new pharmaceuticals in the region with the objective to introduce innovative drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Since this neurodegenerative disease is an economic burden, governments are taking initiatives to spread awareness for the timely diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Hence, such factors are likely to boost the MS drugs market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global multiple sclerosis drugs market are,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Celgene Corporation

Biogen Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca plc

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

