Global Power Sports Global Market Report 2022: North America Leads the Way with the Asia Pacific Region Growing Quickly

The global power sports market is expected to grow from $29.04 billion in 2021 to $30.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The power sports market is expected to grow to $39.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The main types of vehicles in power sports are all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and heavyweight motorcycles. It is defined as a vehicle that rides on low-pressure tires and has a seat that the operator straddles as well as steering handlebars. Power sports vehicles come in various models such as multi-personal, sit down, stand up, and can be ridden on-road and off-road.



North America was the largest region in the power sports market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the power sports market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising participation in recreational activities, such as snowmobiling and off-road biking is expected to propel the growth of the power sports market. Recreational activities refer to the activities that people do in their leisure time for refreshing their bodies and minds. The activities like snowmobiling and off-biking require various power sports vehicles such as bikes, boats, and other vehicles and machines.

For instance, according to The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government-owned provider of official macroeconomic and industry statistics, in 2020, conventional outdoor recreation in the US accounted for 37.4% of the total US outdoor recreation, compared to 30.6% in 2019. Therefore, the growing rising participation in recreational activities, such as snowmobiling and off-road biking is driving the growth of the power sports market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the power sports market. For instance, in July 2020, Polaris Inc, a US-based manufacturer of power sport vehicles, launched RideReady, an industry-first on-demand digital service platform. The new RideReady digital strategy aims at leveraging digital solutions and technology for providing industry-leading tools, which break down the barriers of ownership, build affinity and loyalty with existing customers, and introduce power sports to new people. RideReady connects the power sports owners and dealers with Indian Motorcycle and Polaris dealerships for easily scheduling service appointments online.



In January 2022, The Toro Company, a US-based provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment acquired The Intimidator Group Inc for $400 million. Through this acquisition, the Toro Company aims at strengthening its position in the zero-turn mower market and emerging as a strong player in the market. The Intimidator Group Inc is a US-based side-by-side vehicle manufacturer.





