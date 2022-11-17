New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Motion Capture Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363538/?utm_source=GNW

These developments are driven by constant innovation in the market to provide high-quality motion capture, which is accurate, portable, and affordable.



Key Highlights

The dynamic and evolving nature of the market has resulted in the emergence of various kinds of products on the market, including markerless, inertial/non-inertial systems, active/passive systems, and portable/fixed systems.

However, the end-users of these systems prefer the systems that provide high-quality and accurate data for applications, such as games, films, biomechanical analysis, robotics, education, engineering, and more. And the market has been witnessed to grow as per end-users demands. For example, animators who are looking to capture advanced motion movement within their production materials with extensive post-processing are likely to be required to invest in active optical systems, compared to passive systems, as high reliability and accuracy are trademarks of active optical systems.

A few software providers have even developed mobile-based subscription apps for small-scale artists in collaboration with technology providers like Xsens. Polywink, CV-AR(Maxon), Face Cap, and CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro (Reallusion Inc.) are a few such solutions present in the market.

Software vendors across the globe are collaborating with 3D motion capture vendors to improve their solutions, which increases demand for 3D motion capture vendors in the market. For instance, In May 2022, Autodesk announced an investment in RADiCAL, a New York-based creator of an AI-powered 3D motion capture solution built in the cloud. This investment is the latest step by Autodesk toward democratizing end-to-end cloud production for video makers, following the purchases of Moxion and LoUPE. RADiCAL democratizes 3D motion capture, human virtualization, and analysis on a vast scale with its real-time collaborative platform.

Moreover, the vendors in the market are involved in strategic investments to improve their motion capture solutions. For instance, In August 2022, The popular 3D-avatar app Zepeto was created by the South Korean company Naver Z. The company announced a strategic investment in Rokoko, a Danish animation and motion capture startup. The company’s fundraising round values Rokoko at more than USD 80 million. Naver Z and the two current lead investors, VF Venture and North-East Venture, led the round.

Furthermore, In April 2022, Precise Marker-less is a motion capture technology developed by researchers at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) that will aid doctors and physiotherapists in their consultations and diagnoses for patients in need of rehabilitation after an injury or recovering from an illness.

Additionally, the technological innovations in computer vision technology and the rise in demand and preference toward high-quality 3D animations are driving market growth. One of the primary motivators for using 3D motion capture is to speed up the development cycle for complex 3D CGI characters for film, television, or video games.

Amid COVID-19, entertainment production houses are halted due to nationwide lockdown in countries across the world. This is impacting the 3D motion capture service business. However, this is also resulting in declining demand for the solutions. Additionally, from the software perspective, the recurring renewal of licenses is expected to continue generating revenue for the vendors in the market.



Key Market Trends



Growing Adoption of 3D Motion Capture in Media & Entertainment Applications Boosting the Growth



Currently, video game companies are adopting 3D motion capture solutions to decrease post-production time. The synchronization of animation became easy with the implementation of these devices and motion analytical solutions. The motion analysis developed by the companies today offers unrivaled tracking precision and low latency, which seamlessly integrates into many game engines.

Additionally, 3D motion capture companies are developing active LED markers to deliver reliable tracking for gaming systems, enabling less weight on truss and fewer cables to route, enhancing the gaming experience.

LG Electronics USA (LG) has launched an immersive 3D multimedia series to honor the start of the school year in September 2021, which started this week on the company’s large high-definition digital billboard above New York City’s famous Times Square. LG’s first 3D content series for billboards, timed for the back-to-school season, ushers in a three-phase visual spectacular that embodies LG’s attempts to engage with viewers directly around seasons that everyone experiences, despite the distance created by the new normal.

With the widespread usage of 3D motion capture, the theater has also adopted innovative technologies, initially used as a method of handling stagecraft and now as part of the performance process. Recently, the concept of"Digital Theater"has been adopted, defining the coexistence of"live"performers and digital media in the same unbroken space with a co-present audience.

The 3D motion capture system, utilized to stage a live theatrical performance, is primarily based on miniature inertial sensors, biomechanical models, and sensor fusion algorithms. The actor, whose action is needed to be transferred to the digital avatar, has to wear a special suit with inertial sensors (inertial guidance system), whose motion data was transmitted wirelessly to a computer where the motion could be initially previewed on a skeleton rig.

For instance, the Gertrude Stein Repertory Theatre has been experimenting with digital puppetry. The Builder’s Association uses video and computer graphics alongside live actors, having them communicate with virtual ones in order to bring out the complex relationship between humans and computers. Blast Theory, a UK-based art and performance group, uses various media, such as video and computer graphics.



North America Region to Account for Largest Share



3D motion capture in the US has become increasingly popular. Its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets and several areas of health and sports.

Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.

Moreover, In August 2022, Sportsbox, an artificial intelligence (AI) coaching firm based in North America, raised USD 5.5 million in seed funding, which will allow it to develop its single-camera 3D motion capture technology further and expand into new sports.

The key players in this region are coming up with new solutions to remain competitive in the market and increase their capability in offering their solutions. For instance, In July 2021, OptiTrack, a provider of motion capture solutions and technology, introduced Motive 3.0, a redesigned version of their intuitive software designed to facilitate high-quality, low-latency performance recording and motion tracking. Motive 3.0, designed for use in conjunction with OptiTrack’s best-in-class tracking cameras and featuring a new skeletal solver, assists users in navigating even the most difficult tracking situations with heavy marker occlusion, delivers precise real-time tracking, and enables users to capture accurate data and produce visually compelling CG content efficiently.

Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries. According to UniSoft, 71% of Canadian parents play video games with their children weekly.

Moreover, the incentives offered by the Canadian government to develop international art studios are aiding the market significantly. In the last three years, a studio has been built for Vancouver’s visual effects, animation, and gaming industry.

Recently, the studio partnered with Vancouver Film School (VFS) and startup Mimic Performance Capture to aid motion capture filmmakers. This studio also acts as a commercial motion capture facility and laboratory for students in VFS. Additionally, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software to offer enormous services to fit any production’s needs, budgets, and time constraints.



Competitive Landscape



The 3D motion capture market is moderately fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players, a fairly-contested market space, and is witnessing a rise in the number of smaller and more technologically advanced players. The firm-concentration ratio is expected to record high growth over the forecast period, partly because several software firms are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity. Some of the key players in the 3D motion capture market are Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Optitrack, Codamotion, and Motion Analysis Corporation, among others. Some of the key developments in the market are:



August 2022 - OptiTrack, a significant provider of 3D tracking systems, announced the release of CinePuck, a purpose-built tracking tool for virtual production, mixed reality, and broadcast studios. The low-profile CinePuck device, developed with OptiTrack’s world-class Active tracking technology, provides industry-leading tracking precision and accuracy for real-time workflows and in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) - even in production scenarios with severe occlusion.

May 2021 - Xsens, a motion tracking module maker, has launched two new products in its technologically sophisticated MTi 600-series, the MTi-670G and MTi-630R, expanding the customer’s choice of robust devices with and without an integrated satellite location receiver.



