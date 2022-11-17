Orlando Workers Treat Tourists to Holiday Magic and Earn More With Instawork

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the Orlando area looking to earn higher wages during the magical holiday season and beyond.

In Orlando, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $17 per hour, a vast improvement over the state's minimum wage of $11 per hour. That steep increase gives Sunshine State residents a way to pay for pricey additions to their household budgets during the holidays. Residents can easily get started by downloading the Instawork app, creating a profile, and finding work opportunities with businesses across the Orlando area.

While Florida recently increased its minimum wage by a dollar as part of its six-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2026, flexible workers who join Instawork won't have to wait years to achieve the increased level of income. They have immediate access to higher pay rates as this is particularly important with current inflation and a recession looming.

More than 48,000 people in Orlando have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. Common roles for Instawork in Orlando include prep cook, event server, warehouse associate, general labor, and counter staff/cashier.

The news comes following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people have joined the app in recent months leading up to the holiday season to fill shifts in the first post-covid holiday season.

"Orlando is a top destination for travel, particularly at the holidays," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "At this very expensive time of year, local workers can help businesses provide a fantastic customer experience while they make more money. When it comes to holiday gifts, travel costs, and special meals, the difference in pay can be a huge help for families."

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

Financial stability: view shift earnings before you work

Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want

Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day

Unique and exciting work opportunities

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of Orlando's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community

Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences

Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

