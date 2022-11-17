Epazz OSRA Product to Conduct First Practical Metaverse Application on Customers

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product integrated to the Metaverse technology would conduct first practical metaverse application on beta customers in Germany.



Following Epazz's newly acquired client contracts in Germany, the Epazz Metaverse with OSRA integration will deploy the software technology early in January next year.

TillerStack field management software, a member of Epazz Holdings, advances its revolutionary On-Site-Remote Assist product, a precursor to the Metaverse technology integration to real-world applications.

The Epazz's Metaverse Technology, when combined with the OSRA product, will enable remote field workers, repair and maintenance crew, and inspection and monitoring teams to conduct on-site video calls. They could communicate with machine experts via the On-Site Remote Assistance (OSRA) and create real-time quality assessments, live training, proof of work, and reports.

Epazz has developed smart data glasses as accessory hardware essential to using the OSRA product. This invention lets field workers accomplish their jobs with a real-time video stream between distant technicians and back-end office experts. The technology enables access to local and distributed knowledge objects, automated expert mapping, and company-specific configuration.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "Epazz has successfully started Metaverse integration through the OSRA product, and we will see its full-scale practical applications next year."

About Epazz Inc.

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

