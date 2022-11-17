Davie Partners With Université Laval to Develop Green Propulsion Technology

English French

LÉVIS, Québec, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davie is pleased to announce a new partnership with world-renowned researchers at Université Laval to explore the conditions required to safely use green ammonia in a conventional diesel engine with the goal of bringing this new technology to market.

As Canada’s largest and highest capacity shipbuilder, Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) is committed to a cleaner, greener shipbuilding industry by supporting innovative solutions that will reduce the carbon footprint of the marine sector.

As the world races to find green alternatives for all modes of transportation, the maritime sector’s carbon emissions have continued to rise. A paradigm shift is required, and Davie plans to lead the way in developing new technology that would reduce the emissions of existing ships.

“Davie Shipbuilding is proud to be partnering with Université Laval to develop this new technology which may eventually significantly lower the carbon footprint of the entire marine industry,” said James Davies, President and CEO of Davie. “With the world looking for new green solutions, this partnership will help position Québec and Canada as leaders in the development of green fuel technologies that meet the realities of the global marine industry.”

Alain de Champlain, Professor and Director of the Combustion Research Laboratory at Université Laval, and Professor Julien Lépine, will drive this project forward and bring made-in-Québec expertise and oversight required to this project – one which could shape the marine industry for decades to come.

“Our expertise will be used to develop the full potential of this new technology which could transform other industries using heavy diesel engines,” said Alain de Champlain. “Combined with Davie’s shipbuilding expertise, this breakthrough research will offer more innovative and greener opportunities.”

“Today’s announcement is a demonstration of Davie’s commitment to building a more sustainable and greener shipbuilding industry in partnership with Québec City’s world-class researchers,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “This will not only help to reduce carbon pollution but will help create new and innovative technologies that can benefit the broader economy as well.”

This partnership is the result of a substantial investment in industrial and technological benefits that demonstrates Davie’s commitment to drive innovation in key clean technology industry capabilities. Davie is planning to make many more investments in green propulsion technologies in the future as our aspiration is to make Davie Canada’s greenest shipbuilder.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfil acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

For more information:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Public Affairs and Strategic Relations

514-913-1957