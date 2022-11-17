Leaf Group Appoints Ross Landsbaum as Chief Financial Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group, a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, announces the appointment of Ross Landsbaum as Chief Financial Officer. Landsbaum will be responsible for overseeing financial management and planning for the company’s diversified popular brands and media properties which include Well+Good , Hunker , Society6 and Saatchi Art . Landsbaum brings to Leaf Group 20-plus years of experience in financial leadership positions at various dynamic and high-growth companies. In his new role, he will be instrumental in driving the company’s ambitious strategic objectives.



Over the course of his career, Landsbaum has held senior financial and operational leadership positions at companies in evolving industries undergoing critical growth moments. He most recently served as CFO at Therabody, the wellness-tech producer of the ultra-popular Theragun massage gun and a broad range of wellness devices launched during his tenure. In the role, he led its planning, finance and accounting functions supporting its global operations, growth initiatives, and acquisitions. In addition to Therabody, Landsbaum has also held senior leadership positions at respected organizations including McLarens, ReachLocal, Panavision, and Spelling Entertainment Group.

“We have ambitious growth plans at Leaf Group and Ross brings to the company precisely the type of finance and operational experience necessary to help us accelerate those goals,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “Ross’ significant experience as a CFO with major companies, combined with his expertise in driving organic and acquisition growth for companies in complex environments makes him the ideal strategic partner to our team.”

“Leaf Group’s portfolio of innovative, forward-thinking brands in high profile categories presents a unique and exciting business opportunity that is well suited to my experience,” said Landsbaum. “I’m excited for the opportunity to join Sean and the talented leadership team and help Leaf Group continue reaching passionate and engaged audiences across its compelling lifestyle categories.”

Landsbaum’s appointment follows other key hirings at the organization. Late last month, Leaf Group appointed former Vox executive Lindsey Abramo as Chief Revenue Officer, Media. The company also recently appointed Ilona Jurkiewicz as Senior Vice President, People, to continue strengthening the company’s industry-leading culture.

Landsbaum began his role on November 1 and reports to CEO Sean Moriarty.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .