DAVIDsTEA Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for Second Year

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce that after a thorough and independent analysis, the Company has, for the second year, been recognized as a Great Place to Work® by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This highly respected certification outlines the levels of trust employees have in their leaders, of pride they have in their work, and the extent to which they enjoy working with their colleagues.

Based on direct feedback from employees provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience, the Great Place to Work® certification is testament to DAVIDsTEA’s commitment to their employees. With their focus on wellbeing and mental health, the proudly Canadian Company believes the honour is well-deserved; this is the second year DAVIDsTEA has applied for and obtained the Great Place to Work® certification. The brand was also awarded Best Workplaces™ Managed by Women for 2021 and Best Workplaces™ in Retail & Hospitality for 2022. Through being positioned as a Great Place to Work®, the Company is able to attract and retain top talent, allowing them to share the tea love with even more consumers across the continent.

Supporting Families

DAVIDsTEA already offers a competitive wellness program, providing paid sick, personal, and volunteer days to their teams. In early 2022 the Company grew their family support plan, introducing a maternity, paternity, and parental salary top-up program. While programs of this type are typically only offered to female employees, DAVIDsTEA’s version of the policy is offered to employees of all genders when they go on leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

Celebrating People

Also new in 2022 is the Company’s expanded service awards program, which recognizes employees who reach key milestones with the Company—five-, ten-, and fifteen-years of service at DAVIDsTEA. While all employees have been recognized with an exclusive and personalized travel mug at their five-year anniversary, the updated program includes a travel voucher for employees reaching ten- and fifteen-year anniversaries to a vendor of their choice. Employees completing fifteen years of service are also awarded two weeks of additional vacation and the unique opportunity to create and name their own tea blend!

As of November 2022, DAVIDsTEA currently has over sixty employees who have been with the Company for five years or longer, with sixteen of those having celebrated their ten-year milestone. Many of these individuals have benefitted from the Company’s commitment to internal growth—including several members of the senior leadership team who began their DAVIDsTEA careers in stores. The Company’s current service record is an employee who recently celebrated thirteen years—an impressive statistic given the brand only recently celebrated its fourteenth birthday.

“We’re beyond proud to be a Great Place to Work®-certified workplace for the second year in a row,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We’re so lucky to have an incredible team at DAVIDsTEA that is not only headquartered in beautiful Montreal, but also have amazing talent in our remote workers and store teams coast-to-coast.” She adds, “We’re constantly finding new and innovative ways to create a culture of openness, creativity, and support. Following a period of intense transformation, this re-certification is a testament to a dynamic team and leadership group who continue to inspire people daily.”

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,800 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 Company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

